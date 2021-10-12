GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Potomac State men’s cross country team earned a 2nd place finish out of 5 teams participating at the Mount Aloysius 5k Invitational in late September.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, won both the men and women’s races.
The Catamounts had 2 runners finish in the top 10, including a former Trojan harrier that is now a sophomore at PSC.
Hampshire High graduate Coltyn Kile crossed the finish line in 6th place with a time of 19:40. Bishop Walsh standout, Roland Moylan, wasn’t far behind Kile as he earned 10th place overall with a time of 20:27.
The rest of the Catamount runners were close behind with Evan Jenks taking 14th (21:35). Freshman Austin Ramsay, from Hampshire County, completed the course 15th overall (22:45). Darius Redman was on Ramsay’s tail for a 16th place finish (22:47).
Coach Sprouse commented, “Coltyn, Roland and Darius ran their best races of the season and if Austin wasn’t battling an injury we would have made a run at 1st place.”
In the women’s 5k race, Claire Delsignore who ran last year for Keyser High, nailed a personal best with a time of 24:41 and a 7th place finish.
Teammate Deidra Haines, another harrier from Hampshire High, followed closely with a 9th place finish at 25:21.
Sarah Wharton who ran last year for Bishop Walsh, ran a 27:13 and was 13th.
Coach Sprouse added, “Claire ran an excellent race on a tough course, we really missed Cortney Butts, who will hopefully be ready for our next meet.” ο
