Opening weekend was full of cool temps, sunshine, and deer sightings as I had a couple of very close calls with nice bucks. In all honesty, I have never killed an opening day buck with a bow in W.Va. and this past weekend was probably as close as I have ever gotten.
I decided not to hunt either morning, as I simply did not have any place that I could get into without spooking deer, so I ended up driving to Pennsylvania on Saturday morning to check a few trail cameras with hopes of nailing down a buck or 2 up there for their season opener on Oct. 2.
Saturday afternoon, my buddy Brandon Martin and I headed to a piece of ground I have permission on with hopes of running into deer feeding on the acorns which were raining down.
Brandon planned to set up near the edge of a small pond that is tucked into the back corner of a field and is surrounded by white oaks. I planned to scale a large hill and slip into the edge of the timber close to where I have been seeing a few nice bucks emerge from in the evenings.
In the last week, the bucks have become less regular, so I assumed they were staying back in the timber feeding on acorns. Since it was opening day, I elected to not push the envelope too far, and stay relatively far from bedding since the wind was supposed to be the same the next day.
The evening was cool and pleasant. The mosquitos were not too bothersome, and it felt good to climb a tree again. As it progressed, a few deer filed out and milled around me as they fed on acorns.
A couple of times I was tempted to shoot one of the does since I did not have to work on Sunday, and Brandon was there to help me, but alas, I decided to keep the woods quiet in case a buck was nearby.
As the minutes ticked closer to closing time, a young four-point emerged and slipped by me within bow range.
He was one of the bucks in the bachelor group I had been watching, but the larger bucks failed to follow suit before the darkness crept in, leaving me with another opening day without a buck in hand.
Brandon had jumped a few deer while walking into the area he wanted to hunt, resulting in a deerless sit while on stand.
I went back and forth debating on what I wanted to do for the evening sit on Sunday. I ended up deciding to go to the same area I was in on Saturday, but push in another 200-yards to the next finger ridge in hopes the buck I had been glassing was feeding on acorns over there.
I figured they were bedding in a small thicket in a drainage ditch, so I got there early and crept in as quietly as possible. Picking an acorn-loaded oak tree on the edge of a small hollow, I began to slowly attach my portable sticks and ascend the tree.
The evening progressed even nicer than the former, as there was a slight breeze that cooled the air and kept the bugs away. More acorns were dropping on this ridge than the one I was on the day prior, which built the excitement even more.
Around 6:30 p.m., I finally noticed movement coming from the direction of the expected bedding, and without the use of my binoculars, I could tell it was a nice buck. Slowly, I reach around and grabbed my bow as he was slowly feeding in my direction. At this point, he was only 75-yards away and closing the distance at a slow pace.
I figured he would probably end up underneath me, as the tree I was in was steadily dropping acorns, and it seemed as though that was the only thing the bucks had on his mind. As he continued to move closer, the breeze died down, causing a backflush of air that pulled right in his direction.
As soon as that happened, the buck locked up with his nose in the air. Already having my rangefinder up, I clicked a range on him, knowing that he was still too far. 48-yards it read, about 20-yards farther than I like to shoot.
I prayed that he would calm down, but instead, he stood there for a few minutes, then slowly turned and walked away. He wasn’t very spooked, but he knew something was weird in my direction. Frustrated with Mother Nature, I hung my bow back up and watched him slowly saunter off.
Just before closing time, movement caught my eye again and I noticed another nice rack roughly 90-yards away.
Another one of the bucks I had been glassing all summer emerged from the bedding area and spent some time feeding under a large white oak, but he did not make it to me before nightfall. I listened as he walked away, back into the bedding area, then I took my stand down, and quietly slipped out of there.
Sunday evening was a great sit, and proof that the bucks are moving in the daylight, and feeding on acorns. My plan for the rest of the week is to key in on oaks close to bedding in hopes of running into a few more bucks that I have been seeing regularly.
I’m not sure when I will be back into the area I hunted Sunday, but I will probably give it a rest for a week or so, especially since one of the bucks caught a little bit of my scent. ο
