Girls sail to PVC supremacy
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Frigid, windy and wet are a few adjectives used to describe the conditions at Rannells Field last Tuesday. The dreadful weather kept spectators in vehicles but did little slowing down the mighty Trojan girls.
Hampshire racked up a total of 140.5 points to win the Potomac Valley Conference championship, followed by the Mineral County schools with Frankfort (83.5) edging Keyser (82) for second place.
Hampshire coach Duane Colebank explained how his kids handled the wicked weather.
“It’s all about frame of mind,” said Colebank.
“If you dwell on it, it’s going to affect you. Just wipe it out and don’t worry about things like that. Just focus on what you’re supposed to be doing. I won’t allow anyone to use (weather) as an excuse. If you are focused, you will do OK.”
Last year, the HHS girls finished second at the PVC Championships scoring 106 points and Frankfort was crowned champions with 125 points.This year, the story (and weather) was much different as 57 points separated HHS from second place Frankfort.
The noticeable improvement wasn’t a fluke as Colebank attributes the wide scoring margin to the work done during the offseason.
“Like I keep saying, it started all the way back in November in the weight room,” reiterated Colebank.
“Those kids that got started back then are still healthy, they’re still performing, and I hope it continues right on through the region.”
Trojan speedster Lynnea Clark burned the rubber oval, netting four first place finishes.
Clark won the 100 meters with a time of 13.61 and the 200 meters with a personal record (PR) of 28.07.
In the 4x100 relay, Clark teamed up with Kora McBride, Maliyah Steinmetz and Madi See to capture the gold posting a time of 54.76.
The 4x200 relay squad of Clark, McBride, Steinmetz and Gio Matthews also crossed the finish line first at 1:54.76.
Sophomore Gio Matthews captured first in the 400 meters (1:08.47) while freshman Madi See grinded her way to gold in the 800 meters (2:35.11).
Freshman harrier Bailey Nichols won the distance race, posting a time of 12:54.11 in the 3200 meters.
Another first place finish on the track came from the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle squad of Elowyn Boward, Teagan Werner, Lydia Moreland and Lani Stewart with a time of 1:15.10
Hampshire picked up three more first places in the field to help pad their impressive performance.Camille Simmons didn’t let the wet surface derail her performance as she captured first in discus with a throw of 84-01.
Freshman Hisley Keiter bounded her way to a blue ribbon clearing the high jump bar at 4-08.00.
Lydia Moreland showed off her long jump capabilities with a leap of 14-05.00 to nab first.
On the boys’ side of the meet, Keyser collected 142 points which easily secured their PVC Championship. The Falcons from Short Gap took second place with a sum of 88 points while Hampshire landed third with 70 points.
Heading into PVC’s coach Colebank believed his guys could compete for the title, but that didn’t come to fruition.
“I don’t believe in making excuses,” Colebank stated.
“If you are doing the best you can do, then you are winning. And that’s the way I look at it. Sometimes you may have athletes beat you in time and everything like that, but if you are doing the best you can do, that’s all I can ask for.”
The Golden Tornado blew away the competition, besting archrival Frankfort by 54 points.
Not that it would have changed the outcome of the meet, but Keyser did benefit from scoring points in Pole Vault, an event that only two schools can compete in. (Keyser and Berkeley Springs are the only PVC schools with facilities for pole vault).
“If we all can’t compete in an event like that, I’m not sure it should be one of the events,” expressed Colebank.
“But that is something the conference will have to figure out.”
Colebank didn’t take anything away from Keyser’s victory and complimented their elite speed on the track.
“Keyser has a good group of sprinters and hurdlers, and it showed,” said Colebank.
“We weren’t able to take any first places away from them.”
In fact, only one Hampshire boy came away with a first place finish – Grant Hicks won discus with a heave of 140-07.
So where can the Trojans improve and narrow the gap with Keyser?
“Strength is a big factor, and I just believe, the stronger you are, the better you will be,” said Colebank.
As far as running a meet, Hampshire did an excellent job as host, especially with the dismal weather.
“I had a lot of coaches come up and tell me its one of the better PVC meets they have been in,” said Colebank.
“I can’t say enough about the help we’ve had at all the meets and am very thankful for the people in the community. Without them, we couldn’t run a meet.”
Team scores
Girls
1.Hampshire 140.5
2.Frankfort 83.5
3.Keyser 82
4.Moorefield 41
5.Berkeley Springs 10
Boys
1.Keyser 142
2.Frankfort 88
3.Hampshire 70
4.Moorefield 37
5.Berkeley Springs 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.