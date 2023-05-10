Trenton Timbrook

Trenton Timbrook (right) races to the finish line.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Girls sail to PVC supremacy

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Frigid, windy and wet are a few adjectives used to describe the conditions at Rannells Field last Tuesday. The dreadful weather kept spectators in vehicles but did little slowing down the mighty Trojan girls.

Lynnea Clark Relay

Lynnea Clark and the 4x100 relay team blew away the competition with a time of 54.78.

Hisley Keiter

Hampshire freshman Hisley Keiter cleared 4-feet 8-inches to win the high jump competition at the PVC Championships last week.

Lydia Moreland

Lydia Moreland leaped 14-feet 5 inches to capture gold in long jump. 
