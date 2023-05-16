The aura around a track meet is different. It’s competitive, spirited, energetic, yet happy. My experience at the PVC Championships two weeks ago cemented that belief.
In contrast to football, basketball, baseball and soccer, there is a sense of togetherness and pulling for one another at track meets.
Whether the weather is soggy or sunny, enduring the elements is all part of the experience.
I arrived to Rannells Field ready to do work wearing a Nike polo and my trademark attire, shorts. Sixty minutes later, I was drenched from head-to-toe. Sporadic precipitation and bone chilling winds whipped through Hampshire High sending a flurry of fans to their vehicles.
Although my days of playing hockey and football are far in my rearview mirror, I still enjoy being mentally tough in adverse conditions.
Perhaps former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy said it best:
“When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us.”
I scrambled from event to event to capture as many Trojans as possible, thinking the rain/sleet/wind would cease soon, but that didn’t happen.
While waiting for an event to start, I stood with camera in hand as rain poured from the heavens. The pitter-patter of raindrops hit the turf field but didn’t drown out the ambient noise coming from the background. A group of waterlogged kids about 25 yards away were having a loud chat prior to their event.
To my surprise, the conversation wasn’t filled with grumbles and complaints about the weather, instead it was filled with hoorays and ha-ha’s.
And that right there is one thing that makes track competitions different. Meets consist of individual contests, performed in large groups, with frequent interactions between fans, coaches and student athletes.
Scattered across the HHS campus were groups of people sharing blankets, ponchos, towels, and umbrellas with hopes of staying warm and dry.
School affiliation was irrelevant. I saw kids buying hot dogs and hot chocolate for each other hoping that warm food would fight off the feeling of cold.
Now picture this wicked storm hitting Rannells Field on a Friday night in the fall.
Just imagine if in the middle of the second quarter, a Trojan linebacker made a trip to the concession stand and purchased a walking taco and a Gatorade for the Frankfort wide receiver.
Completely out of the question. The outrage would be unimaginable. That linebacker would be running “Green Bays” for decades.
(FYI: The Green Bay drill is a series of sprints. The player lines up at the goal line and must run 100 yards in 16 seconds, rest for 16 seconds and then run back the other way. This is repeated 10 times. The player moves up 20 yards and then runs eight 80-yard sprints in 14 seconds with 14 second breaks.)
If nibbling on nachos during competitions sounds tasty to you, then I recommend track.
The laissez-faire and lackadaisical atmosphere allows for more freedom and more fun.
But there was something else about track that makes it special and I struggled putting my finger on it.
Then it finally hit me.
The best part about track meets is what’s missing from track meets – referees!
OK, so technically a handful of volunteers act as temporary officials, but their responsibilities are minimal and uneventful. Completely opposite of competitions where referees are required.
Take baseball and basketball for example. The pomp and circumstance stemming from know-it-all baseball umpires wearing formal blue attire. Who needs it?
What about the zebras running around the gym floor blowing whistles and issuing fouls? Thanks, but no thanks.
Give me the freedom of track.
Without the presence of referees, obnoxious parents don’t have anyone to scream at. How refreshing. The lack of officials means the blame game is completely eradicated.
I’ve never heard anybody at a track meet berate the timers with comments like:
– “Are you blind?”
– “What race are you watching?”
– “Hey timer, check your clock, you missed 2.2 seconds.”
– “Ray Charles could measure better.”
Let’s be serious for a moment. Obviously, officials aren’t the problem. Umpires, refs and judges are paid to make instant decisions on rules that are subjective to interpretation.
Basketball officials, is it a block or a charge?
Football referees, is it offensive or defensive pass interference?
Baseball umpires, did the runner beat the tag?
No matter the call, right or wrong, the decision will infuriate at least one fan base.
That’s the beauty of track – judgment calls are nonexistent. Your time is your time. Your throw is your throw. Your jump is your jump. It’s cut and dry.
With judgment calls eliminated, negative behavior is abolished allowing positive energy to orbit the rubber oval.
Jump higher. Run faster. Throw further. That’s the track mentality.
I admit, track meets can be long and perhaps a little monotonous at times. Nevertheless, the atmosphere of folks intermingling and cheering for one another is a rarity in sports nowadays. The overwhelming feeling of positivity combined with the scarcity of negative energy makes the track experience second to none.
And the best part about track?
It’s referee free. o
