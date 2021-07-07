There is no doubt that trail cameras have changed the way that people hunt, as it seems like everyone now has at least one camera, while some (including myself) have dozens. The debate over how to handle the use of trail cameras by hunters in the state of Arizona has been brewing for some time.
A number of measures and moves have been put into place over the last several years to better manage the use of trail cameras in the state. However, a recent decision by the commission delivers a soon-coming end to the use of such cameras for scouting and hunting efforts by sportsmen.
On June 11, the Arizona Game and Fish Department Commission voted unanimously to ban trail cameras “for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife, or locating wildlife for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife.”
This means that hunters are not allowed to use cameras to assist them in finding, then pursuing game.
The 5-member commission made the decision after months of feedback from hunters across the state, as well as around the country.
Hunters will be allowed to use trail cameras for the remainder of 2021, before the ban goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Why Ban Trail Cams?
In a recent interview with Field & Stream, Game and Fish Commission chair, Kurt Davis, said that the use of trail cams has become increasingly problematic. “We are a state with a large and growing hunter population,” he said. “We’re also in the midst of a historic 20-year drought that focuses game movement on water sources.”
“There are 3,100 water catchments in the state, the vast majority of which are on public land and all are mapped,” he said. “When people start placing and checking cameras on those limited water sources, there are going to be conflicts.”
It’s not uncommon to find waterholes with multiple trail cameras set up.
In fact, in a recent podcast that I listened to, Daryl Ratajczak, Wildlife Program Manager in Santa Fe, NM, said that waterholes with 30+ cameras hanging around them is not uncommon in the western states that allow cameras.
So you can imagine the conflicts that arise, both from competing hunters at these sites since most of them are after the same thing.
Other concerns that led to the vote were advancements in trail cam technology that potentially gives hunters an unfair advantage, conflict among competing hunters on public land, excessive disturbance of wildlife resulting from frequent visits to check cameras, and disturbance of livestock grazing on public lands.
An abundance of cameras being set up over waterholes are one of the key issues for the trail camera ban in Arizona.
The problem with having cameras on every waterhole comes down to the amount of human intrusion that comes with it.
Every camera that gets placed is checked repeatedly throughout the season, pushing animals further and further away from the water sources.
Like other states across the west, the commission considered other options to avoid a complete ban. Options and factors such as distance restrictions, species restrictions, camera season limits, and a registration system for trail camera use were all on the table. However, the ultimate decision came down to a full statewide ban on trail cams for scouting and hunting.
With the vote, Arizona joins a handful of other western states in banning or limiting the use of trail cameras for scouting big game. Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada have all implemented restrictions on the use of trail cameras during hunting season.
Most of which are due to the intense pressure that people put on the large herds of animals with checking and maintaining their cameras. Nevada’s ruling came in 2018.
It prohibits trail cameras during hunting season on public land from Aug. 1 – Dec. 31 (cell cameras are banned from July 1 – Dec. 31).
Nevada hunters can still use trail cameras on private land, however, with 90-percent of Nevada being public land, the options are few and far between. The question is, will Arizona’s full ban push other western states to increase limitations on their regulations.
I have doubts that “whitetail” states will implement any type of trail camera ban. There have been plenty of studies showing that human intrusion does not affect whitetails nearly as much as western game such as elk or mule deer.
This is because those elk and mule deer migrate seasonally, unlike whitetails who live their entire lives in the same couple of miles.
Although it seems crazy that these western states are implementing trail camera laws, it is important to remember that it is being done to help the overall population of these animals.
Wildlife biologists have spent a lot of time and energy conducting studies and preparing solutions. It is important that us as outdoorspeople trust the work that they are doing.
