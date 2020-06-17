An eagle in the tree
TAMMY TIMBROOK Shanks

A bald eagle took a flight break for an hour or so last Thursday on a tree branch along Heidi Cooper Road in Shanks. Resident Tammy Timbrook admits the pictures “are just a tad blurry from excitement.” She said a bald eagle spent time near a pond on their property 2 years ago. o

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.