Trojan girls take 10th at competitive Autumn Classic
SAINT MARYS – There was 1 major reason coach Bill Lipps scheduled the Trojans to compete in the Autumn Classic at Saint Mary’s, to mimic the state meet as close as possible.
“We have nothing negative to say about the entire weekend,” said Lipps.
“From the time we left, the bus trip, to them relaxing Friday evening, to getting to bed at the right time, and getting up, it was fantastic. It was what we were looking for, more so than that meet. I told them that this season doesn’t hinge on that meet.”
The mock meet still had some real outstanding finishes highlighted by a pair of youngsters on the girls team, Bailey Nichols and Giovanna Matthews.
Nichols finished in 19th place (21:27) while Matthews captured 33rd (22:33).
“They really were focused, I can’t stress that enough,” said Lipps.
“They had fantastic races.”
Other finishers for the girls included Peyton Asbury in 57th (23:59), Katie Dice 64th (24:27), Ambrielle Odom 76th (25:01), Abby Hall 87th (25:56), Elowyn Boward 107th (27:38) and Piper Dawson 133rd (30:54)
“It was the best focus that I’ve seen out of any of my teams in my 5 years of coaching,” said Lipps.
The boys had a trio of runners competing which wasn’t enough to officially get a team score, however, the 3 Hampshire Harriers had impressive days on the trail.
Senior Mason Cardamone finished 24th (18:59) to lead all Trojans.
“He and Katie Dice stepped up as leaders this weekend,” said coach Lipps.
“I think he held his own against good competition.”
Sophomore Richard Hudson took 48th place (19:59) and Tanner Ansel crossed the finish line at 105th overall (23:26).
“The whole weekend was fantastic,” reiterated Lipps.
“I really believe we had good races because we were that focused.” o
