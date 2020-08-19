When I think of August, my mind automatically turns to a set of binoculars and big velvet bucks.
As of now, antlers are fully grown for the most part, and as the month progresses bucks will begin shifting into their fall ranges.
This is the perfect time to hit the back roads with some glass and look for bucks in the fields around the areas that you will be hunting.
The Intel gained during this time of year can be invaluable, especially if you are a person who does not run a bunch of trail cameras.
I tend to focus my glassing efforts this time of year in areas that I can typically see well with a pair of 10x binoculars. This means I generally try to stay away from giant fields, as the deer are often too far away to get a good look at them.
This time of year, bucks will feed in just about any open area, but definitely prefer alfalfa to any other plant. Last Saturday, I watched a bachelor group of 17 bucks pile into an alfalfa field in Pennsylvania. They did not even care that I was sitting in my truck, windows down, blaring Brooks & Dunn.
This time of year deer are also heavily attracted to soybeans. The problem with soybeans is that there just really aren’t many fields planted with them in Hampshire County.
With that being said, I have observed quite a few bucks this summer, grazing in cattle pastures, which is something we do have plenty of.
My glassing strategy is usually pretty simple. I like to make loops around an area that I can hunt, right before dark. I typically go a bit under the speed limit when making a loop, so I’ll try to pull over anytime someone gets behind me.
Whenever I see a buck or a group of deer in a field, I also make sure to pull all of the ways off the road, to ensure nobody rear-ends me as I am sitting there.
Once I find a big buck while doing this, I try not to sit there and watch for very long. I have found the longer you watch, the more people you attract.
I have seen fields be absolutely full of bucks in early August, only to have a parade of trucks rolling by that field by the end of the month. I believe that keeping things as low key as possible can possibly prevent the “truck parade,” which certainly keeps the deer from coming out in the daylight.
During the month of August, I typically always carry a pair of 10x binoculars (12x would be better), and oftentimes a spotting scope.
I generally only whip the big spotting scope out if there is a big buck that is just too far away to tell what he is with my binoculars. When it comes to choosing glass, I will say that the more money you spend, the more quality you receive, unlike many products.
My hunting strategy for the bucks that I find typically varies from property to property. The 1st thing I usually try to do is determine whether or not the bucks will stay in the area I saw them or move once they strip their velvet. I usually do this through trail cameras and more glassing.
If it looks like they are going to stick around, I will usually try to determine where they are entering the field in each wind direction, as different wind directions result in different bedding areas. If I am able to figure out where they are entering the field, that particular deer will go down as an early-season target. I’ll usually wait for the first afternoon with good weather to make a move on him. Typically you only get 1 or 2 cracks at a deer on a specific pattern, so I try to wait for ideal times.
If I determine that the buck is not going to stay in the same location that I glassed him in August, I will deploy cameras around different bedding areas and food sources amongst the property that I can hunt and try to determine where he moved to. Sometimes it takes a few weeks to figure this out, if you ever do. Oftentimes I find these bucks again in mid-October, generally around bedding an area that leads to a big patch of white oaks or another food source.
I typically use these deer as bucks that I target in late October or early November. It seems like bucks that go underground in September, will often move like crazy when the rut starts. I don’t have any scientific evidence to prove this, but it is an observation that I have had with multiple bucks over the years.
This is a fantastic time to get out and find bucks and see some pretty cool things. Cruising back roads this time of year is definitely 1 of my all-time favorite summertime activities. We are getting really close to archery season. I will be hunting in Maryland in just a little over three weeks. Get out there and enjoy the nice weather that we are having, as we only have a few more months of it. o
