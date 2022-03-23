Hampshire freshman Bryson Richardson and senior Zack Hill combined their talents to pick up a doubles win against the Eagles on Monday evening. In addition to the doubles victory, Richardson tallied a victory in his singles match, defeating Ethan Beightol 8-2.
The singles win marks the 1st time since 2019 that a Trojan boy has won a match.
Final: Hedgesville 4 - Hampshire 2
Boys Singles:
Adam Arndt def. Zack Hill 8-3
Bryson Richardson def. Ethan Beightol 8-2
Michael Kaulfuss def. Cody Vandevander 8-1
Nicholas Albright def. Conner Fergusen 8-0
Boys Doubles:
Hill & Richardson def. Arndt & Beightol 8-4
Kaulfuss & Albright def. Vandevander & Fergusen 8-1
