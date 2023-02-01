In the past, I have worked hard to simplify my gear with hopes of lightening it up to the point that it feels as though there is nothing on my back. Hours of tinkering and fixing things on my deer hunting pack stand, or turkey vest resulted in creating a fool-proof system.
After doing all of these things, and still not being satisfied, I realized simply being in shape was the best thing possible for being deadly in the woods.
Whether it be carrying a tree stand on your back for a long distance, or putting a ton of miles on the boots with hopes of striking a turkey, being in good physical condition will always help.
I spent my youth fluctuating in weight and physical condition. After I finished playing baseball in college, I threw conditioning to the wind and did not do anything to help improve my odds in the woods.
Although I had a lot of success, I have realized how much easier it is to simply be physically fit in the woods.
Being in decent physical shape will help a person avoid cutting corners, or getting tired on a long hunt. In all honesty, a person does not have to be a world-class athlete, but doing a few simple things will absolutely help you while hunting.
Rucking is essentially throwing a heavy backpack on your back, and hiking for a period of time. You don’t necessarily have to hike forever, but instead, focus on being consistent for fifteen to twenty minutes a day. Once you get comfortable with this, bump the difficulty, and time up until it is challenging again. This exercise will greatly improve your ability to get up and down the hills and mountains, we have here in West Virginia. To an extent, rucking is also much better for your joints than running is.
Lifting weights is a good way to help build strength to get around the woods, or climb up and down trees. Utilizing leg exercises will dramatically help when it comes to hiking, as well as increase your VO2 MAX, which essentially helps your breathing while moving.
This will increase the durability of your lungs while in the field. Doing abdominal and arms exercises also helps with climbing trees while deer hunting or crawling on turkeys in the spring.
Creating a little more agility from abdominal exercises helped me more than I realized last spring while turkey hunting as I was able to crawl around the woods with ease.
Although running circles around a track is better than doing nothing, putting your feet on a trail and running on uneven terrain is far superior to running on a flat surface. Getting used to going up and down in a short period of time helps simulate moving fast on a turkey.
Uneven footing while running helps build balance for being on side hills with lots of rocks or logs. Trail running also helps build mental fortitude to get up and down hills without stopping. Once you learn that you just need to put one foot in front of the other, trudging up hills gets a lot easier.
As mentioned earlier, you don’t have to be a physical specimen to be effective in the woods, but getting out and doing some hunting-specific exercises will certainly help make hunting easier and more enjoyable. Not dreading a long hike, or packing a heavy tree stand, makes being in the field a bit more fun.
Trust me, I’m not trying to tell anyone what to do, but in my experience, being in good physical condition certainly makes you a better hunter. o
