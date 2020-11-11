KEYSER – Athletes across all sports at WVU Potomac State College have adjusted to living through a pandemic and are preparing for their seasons to be played during the spring semester.
The NJCAA announced on July 13, 2020 its decision to move all sports competition to the Spring 2021 semester.
Included in the NJCAA’s plan for a return to play was an allowance for all sports to have training seasons within 60-day windows during the fall semester.
The Catamount baseball, softball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and men’s lacrosse teams began practice on Sept. 8th and will wrap up Nov. 6th. The men’s and women’s basketball teams and the volleyball team began practice Sept. 15th and will conclude on Nov. 15th.
During the fall seasons the PSC baseball and softball teams have been able to satisfy some of their craving for competition through intra-squad scrimmages.
Potomac State Athletic Director, Dr. Raymond Kiddy, notes the enthusiasm surrounding the return of athletics to the Potomac State campus, “It feels good to see our athletes on the field and on the court. They’re working hard to prepare for their spring seasons, we’re anxious to start competing again.”
Currently the lone avenue of active competition at Potomac State is the college’s Esports program.
In its second year of existence the Esports team is competing in five titles; Rocket League, R6, Call of Duty, Madden and League of Legends. The Catamount gamers, in their third week of league play, are participating in three to four matches per week competing in both the ECAC and NACE leagues.
In the latest eFuse Collegiate Epsorts Ranking the Catamounts Rocket League 1st team is ranked 18th nationally. o
