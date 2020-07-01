SUNRISE SUMMIT – Strolling the sidelines of the gridiron this fall for the Pioneers will be a familiar face, but with a new role. Jeremy Buckley was announced as the new head coach of the Blue and Gray after former Head Coach Donny Evans accepted the head coaching position at Petersburg High.
“It’s rare around here when an opportunity like this comes open,” said Buckley.
“As far as being a head coach in this county, there isn’t a whole lot of opportunity for that.”
Coach Buckley has been on the sidelines teaching kids for over a decade starting at the Mini-T’s where he worked as an assistant and then at the high school under Coach Darren Grace.
Last year, Buckley moved from an assistant at Hampshire High to the assistant at RMS and was responsible for calling the defense. One strength about Buckley sliding into his new position will be his familiarity with the kids. The culture Buckley wants to install among his team is discipline with patience.
“We want to make teams adjust to us,” explained Buckley.
Last season the Pioneers finished the year with a (5-3) overall record in the PVL, finishing in 4th place. Under Coach Evans, Romney used a hurry-up spread offense, but this season Coach Buckley plans to take the offense in a different direction.
“My philosophy is to keep things simple and not overwhelm the kids,” said Buckley.
“Honestly, we will probably be in one formation 95% of the time.”
With the spread offense being retired on top of Sunrise Summit, the triple option appears to be the favorite in terms of style for the Pioneer attack.
“I look at football as chess. If I can outsmart them, and give my team the advantage, that’s what we are going to do,” said Buckley.
Although sports have been slowed by the pandemic, Coach Buckley has had minimal hiccups in terms of getting things started.
“To be honest, I have been preparing to be a head coach for the past 4 years,” Buckley exclaimed.
“I’ve had my own playbook that I have sat and worked on for over 3 years, and it breaks down everything we are going to do and everything we are going to practice.”
Officially, the Pioneers start practice during the 3-week open period starting on Monday, July 6. The first scrimmage of the season is scheduled to take place at the newly renovated Rannells Field on Aug. 26 against Wildwood. The RMS regular season kicks off with a road game at Pendleton County on Sept. 2. o
