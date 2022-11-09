Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor 3 youth basketball leagues for the coming winter.
The Developmental Basketball League (DBL) will be for all boys and girls in 1st and 2nd grade. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8.
The DBL is a new league that will focus on beginner individual and team skills and fundamentals.
Team Selection for all 3 leagues will be held on Sunday, December 4, at Romney Middle School.
All players will be assigned to a team at that time. Team practices will begin the week of December 12, and each team will have 4 practices before the 1st game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney Middle School and Old Capon Bridge Middle School, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The 1st games will be played on Sunday, January 7, at the RMS and OCBMS gyms.
Registration Fee for all three leagues is $25. To register, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. Registrations will also be accepted at RMS on Sunday, December 4, which is the day of Team Selections.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4-15.
The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling.
Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January, and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 and 1 p.m.
There will be an in-person registration for the HMC on Monday, Nov. 7, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Old Romney Middle School gymnasium. At that registration, information will be distributed about the on-line store, where personalized singlets and warm-ups may be purchased.
BINGO!
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $725 that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Christmas Festival of Lights
I know it’s hard to believe the time has come already, but the 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 p.m. when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 8 years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 240 displays this year. New features for 2022 include a huge Roller Coaster display in the center of the park and a new HCP&R display engineered by Hampshire Metals and Industrial.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Walk To Be Fit
Walk To Be Fit ended for another year on October 31. We would like to thank all our loyal walkers who participated. If you haven’t done so yet, turn in your log sheets with your final tallies to the distribution point where you picked them up, and we will get your prizes to you in the near future. Just because WTBF ended, that doesn’t mean the exercise has to stop. There will still be many warm fall days when you can get out and enjoy walking in the beautiful scenery that is Hampshire County. o
