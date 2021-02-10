Expressions Gymnastics enjoys Polar Bear Classic
Despite some less than ideal weather conditions that kept some gymnasts from competing, about half the Expressions competitive gymnastics team was able to make the trip to Belle Vernon, PA over the weekend of January 29th to compete in the Polar Bear Classic. Nine gymnasts from XCel Bronze to Level 6 competed from the team at the Belle Vernon meet, which hosted over 650 gymnasts from WV, PA, MD and OH.
Competing in the XCel Bronze 5 and 6-year-old division, Savanna Lawrence placed 1st on vault with an 8.8 and finished all around in 4th place with a 34.5. Also in the 5 and 6 year old division, Laila Massey earned a 1st place finish on bars with a 9.2 and a 2nd all around finish with a combined score of 35.2. In the 7-year-old age group, Savannah Sirk finished with a gold medal on beam and a score of 9.45. She finished 6th in the all around with a 35.35. Both Allysen Ruckman and Kaylee Bidinger competed with the 8 year olds. Allysen placed 6th on vault with an 8.7 and had a 7th place all around finish with a 34.1. Kaylee earned 1st place medals on vault and bars with scores of 9.5 and 9.4. She finished 2nd in the all around with a 36.9 total. Three bronze team members were unable to attend due to weather, Trenly Manning, Kaylin Moreland, and Alexia Pyles.
Izzy Dow was the lone XCel Silver gymnast for this meet. She was in the 11-year-old age division and posted a personal best of 9.4 on bars, securing a gold medal. She finished in 6th place with a 35.35 all around. The other silver gymnasts on the Expressions team include Brileigh Clark, Ava Gray, Gracie Hite, and Maddison Howell.
Competing in XCel Gold was Makinley Shaffer. Makinley competed in the 11-year-old age division. She placed 5th on vault with a 9.1 and 3rd on beam also with a 9.1. Her all around total of 35.7 gave her a 4th place finish. There are 2 other gold level gymnasts training on the Expressions team this year, Hailey Cunningham and Ava Potocki.
Within the USAG level 6 optional program, Addy Rumer and Mackenzie Shaffer both compete this season. Addy competed with other level 6’s ages 11 and under. She finished with an 8.2 on vault and an 8.65 on floor. She placed 15th in the all around with a 33.1. Mackenzie was in the 12 and up age division. She earned an 8.9 on floor and 8.15 on vault. She finished 6th in the all around with a score of 32.6.
The Expressions team heads back out to Reading, PA over Valentine’s Day weekend for the PA Dutch Classic.
Expressions Dance and Tumble is located in Romney, WV. The competitive gymnastics team is coached by January Dillinger, Heather Barta, Lauren Potocki, Candance Lawrence, and Terrica Rumer. Expressions is owned by Suellen Racey and offers gymnastics and dance classes for all ages as well as competitive dance and gymnastics teams. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.