You put the green team in,
You put the red team out,
You put the gold team in,
And you shake the map about,
You do the Playoff Pokey and you pray you’re not knocked out
That’s what it’s all about.
The WVSSAC had 3 options when deciding postseason play:
A) Everyone plays (normal)
B) Nobody plays (cancel)
C) Rely on manipulated data to create a COVID map with different rules for different sports.
There are 2 right answers. Both A and B have strong arguments, and simple logic can apply in either circumstance. I lean towards the 1st option, but if the WVSSAC decided to cancel the postseason, I would certainly understand their decision to do so.
Not surprisingly, the powers that be chose letter C. With the full support of Gov. Jim Justice, the SSAC announced that school sponsored athletics will proceed into the playoffs and team eligibility will rely on the COVID map. Well, kinda. But, not really.
Let’s say you run cross-country and you are from Doddridge County. Your team is one of the best in the state and on the week of regionals, your county goes Red.
Is your season finished? Nope.
Just have the superintendent bellow to Jim Justice about the unfair circumstances.
Gov. Justice then demonstrates the pen is mightier than the map and overturns the initial guidance set forth by the DHHR. Doddridge Superintendent Cheeseman said the main reason they are able to participate is the fact that cross-country is a no-contact sport.
Apparently it’s okay to overturn guidance for no-contact sports.
Okay, so explain football.
Last week, the SSAC made a change to the previous policy and now football teams from Orange and Red counties have been included in the playoff field.
To be clear, counties must enter the Green, Yellow or Gold category before game time and in order to accommodate teams that may still be in Orange or Red on the Saturday COVID map release, a Sunday option has been introduced.
Of the 24 scheduled playoff games in WV, exactly half of them (12) are on hold until Sunday to see if teams are cleared to play.
With postseason lives in Jeopardy, teams have made social media outcries begging healthy folks from the local community to get tested over and over and over in order to drive down positivity rates. Watering down positivity rates for a killer virus to manipulate map metrics in favor of the county seems to be undermining the seriousness of this pandemic.
Now let’s look at volleyball. The week of sectionals Berkeley County was in the Orange zone, therefore, Hedgesville, Musselman, Spring Mills and Martinsburg were all eliminated from postseason play, right?
Wrong.
Somehow it was deemed acceptable that those teams could wait a week and play sectionals on the same morning that regionals were to take place.
Meanwhile, Hampshire won sectionals on Wednesday night, and typically regionals would have been played on Saturday morning, like every year. But because regionals were pushed back to Sunday, Hampshire went from Yellow to Orange, which in turn eliminated the Trojans from postseason play.
But wait; didn’t the Doddridge kids participate in their postseason after passing COVID-19 tests?
Why can’t this apply to volleyball as well?
Why do rules apply to 1 sport and not another?
The Trojan spikers were robbed of an opportunity to return to Charleston after doing everything right.
That’s simply wrong. o
