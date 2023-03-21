STAUNTON, Va. – Six goalball teams from the Atlantic region arrived in Staunton last weekend to compete in the March Madness Goalball tournament. The Black Bears of WVSDB had an excellent showing and landed on the podium for both girls and boys.
The boys squad captured bronze after defeating the Maryland School for the Blind 12-11 in the consolation game.
