Trojan goal

Dylan Streisel (#20) joins Trenton Timbrook, Jordan Gray and Brady Pyles after taking a 3-1 lead.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Streisel nets 2 goals sparking HHS comeback

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Miserable. A word used to describe the cold wet weather on Sunrise Summit Tuesday evening. Miserable also could be used to describe how Hampshire (8-2-4) played in the 1st half.

Brady Pyles places a beautiful corner kick to Jordan Gray who uses his head to score a goal and give HHS a 3-1 lead.

Dom Strawn sends a cannonball to the back of the net from 22 yards out. 

