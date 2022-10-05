Streisel nets 2 goals sparking HHS comeback
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Miserable. A word used to describe the cold wet weather on Sunrise Summit Tuesday evening. Miserable also could be used to describe how Hampshire (8-2-4) played in the 1st half.
“That team is a good team, and they obviously were wanting it a lot more than we were,” said HHS coach Robby Hott about the Falcons.
Frankfort (9-2-1) came off the bus ready to play as they dominated possession early on. Heavy bursts of wind with nonstop rain and temperatures in the low 40’s, made footwork and ball control a challenge.
Falcon striker Stephen Shambaugh didn’t let the slick conditions impact his play, scoring the 1st goal of the game to give Frankfort a 1-0 edge. The Falcons continued to apply pressure and had several high-quality opportunities but repeatedly shots would sail high over the net and split the uprights of the football goalposts. Unable to extend the lead, Frankfort took a 1-0 lead into intermission.
Grumblings could be heard from the stands about the lethargic play of HHS during the first 40 minutes, but everyone had hope that coach Hott could find a way to motivate his kids.
“I challenged them,” said Hott about the conversation he had with his team at halftime.
“If we step to the ball and win every ball, we will win this game. That’s how they’re beating us. We got to match that and beat that.”
Strategically speaking, Hott kept everything the same to start the 2nd half with only a minor shift to the positioning of the wingbacks.
The Trojans responded to Hott’s challenge and started winning 50/50 balls from the opening whistle.
“We came out in the first 5 minutes and possessed more than we did in the entire 1st half,” said Hott.
It was nothing but attack, attack, attack for the kids dressed in all black but they simply could not sneak a ball past Falcon goalkeeper Jake Layton.
The relentless hustle to loose balls finally paid off for HHS at the 24 minute mark. A shot towards the Falcon net landed inside the box and the FHS goalkeeper called for the ball but underestimated the speed of Dylan Streisel. The ball was slightly misplayed, and Streisel made Frankfort pay, using a soft touch lob shot that went over the head of Layton and into the net to tie the game 1-1.
“I think that proved that if we put it on goal that we can do this,” said Hott.
“When Streisel put that in there, it felt like our efforts would pay off.”
A huge sigh of relief was felt from the home crowd as hard work and a little luck helped tie the game
Momentum continued to build for HHS as they held the ball deep in Falcon territory and once again the fast feet of Dylan Streisel resulted in another goal. Just 5 minutes after scoring with a lob shot, Streisel proved he is an excellent dribbler as well, bobbing and weaving through multiple Falcon defenders.
Streisel used a soft, yet accurate touch to put the ball past the Falcon keeper to give Hampshire a 2-1 lead with just over 18 minutes remaining in the game.
“He cut right through, and nobody picked him up,” said Hott.
“He walked the goal right in.”
Hampshire had the lead, but they weren’t satisfied.
The Trojans earned a corner kick on the south endzone with 12:23 remaining in the game.
Strong winds and heavy rain continued to pour on Rannells Field as Brady Pyles took the corner kick.
Pyles calculated the conditions to perfection as he sent a beautiful ball towards the back post deep in the box as Jordan Gray fought for position and leaped into the air and used his head to redirect the ball into the Falcon net.
“It was a beautiful corner coming across the face,” Hott said.
“The key is ball placement. Guys know where to run and they can run it 9 times out of 10 but if the ball placement doesn’t land where it needs to go then they can run all day and it’s not going to be there. Brady made that pass where it needed to be.”
Holding a 3-1 lead, HHS didn’t let off the gas as time wound down.
The fancy footwork of Dylan Streisel was again on display as he gained possession just outside the box with 30 seconds remaining in the game. Streisel took 2 touches and sent a left footed pass to Dom Strawn. “Double Down” Dom shook free of his Falcon defender just outside the penalty arc and took 2 touches. The 2nd touch was more like an explosion as he fired a cannonball from 22 yards away that scorched by the goalkeeper scoring his team leading 15th goal of the season.
“I told the kids before the game with the wet weather on this turf, if you get the ball you got to smash it low,” said Hott.
“When it hits the turf, it’s going to skip and go hard. If it’s a 50-mph ball on a normal day, then today it probably would be like 90 mph.”
After drawing 4-4 with Frankfort in the 2nd game of the season, the 4-1 victory over a tough rival felt good. Next up for Hampshire (8-2-4) is senior night on Thursday, Oct. 6 against Berkeley Springs. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Ceremonies to honor the senior class will start immediately following the Trojan girls soccer game against Berkeley Springs which kicks off at 5 p.m.
Notes of interest
-After winning the Coldwell Banker Classic this summer, Jordan Gray set a goal for himself to score 5 goals with his head this season. Gray hit his 5th header with the help of a perfect pass from Brady Pyles.
-Dom Strawn has been an unstoppable force this season. After 14 games, Strawn leads the team with 15 goals and 10 assists.
-Brady Pyles is 2nd in scoring with 9 goals on the season while Dylan Streisel has dished out the 2nd most assists with 6.
-The Cumberland Times has been ranking regional soccer teams throughout the season. Prior to last nights contest, Frankfort was ranked No. 3 in the area while Hampshire sat at No. 5.
Tackles Steals
Brady Pyles 3 4
Brayden Hott 2
Ethan Burkett 2
Caden Davis 2
Dom Digruttolo 1 1
Dom Strawn 3
Dylan Streisel 3 1
Eli Embrey 6
Isaiah Hott 5 1
Jordan Gray 2 1
Trenton Timbrook 3 1
Wade Shreve 4 1
