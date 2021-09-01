SUNRISE SUMMIT – Make no mistake, Frankfort has owned this rivalry as of late. Since 2007, Hampshire has beaten the Falcons only once, a win in 2016, 34-21.
The Falcons head into Friday night with a 1-0 overall record after defeating Moorefield last week 19-0. Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman has an 11-0 record against Hampshire and in order to break that streak, the Trojans will need to win several battles on the field.
Coach Rule shared his thoughts on the upcoming match.
“We obviously know they are coached very well. They won’t make mistakes.”
Frankfort has a long history of playing sound positional football, and this team in 2021 is younger, but no different.
“If we allow them to control the ball then obviously they will control the game,” said Rule.
The 3rd year Trojan coach also mentioned that limiting turnovers and setting the tempo will be influential factors on who wins this game.
“One, we need to keep their offense off the field, two, we need to be physical tacticians on the field,” said Rule.
The Falcon that can wreak the most havoc on the field is senior RB Peyton Clark.
Clark is an excellent athlete with nimble footwork and the ability to break loose. Coach Rule knows his squad will have a challenge slowing him down.
“Defensively we have to do exactly what we are supposed to do,” said Rule.
“We have to gang tackle #2 (Clark). We need 11 hats on the football and gang tackling.”
One staple of the Frankfort offense is their ability to fool the defense, a misdirection scheme that can cause headaches for the opposition.
“We always teach key reads with linebackers, based on bcr, (boot counter reverse),” said Rule.
“Our corners can’t be caught looking in the backfield or else they will hurt us with play action.”
The last time the Trojans stole a game in Short Gap came in 2005, a 15-14 victory at Frankfort stadium.
In order for Hampshire to pull off the upset, it will take a team effort. Luckily for Hampshire, it appears everyone is healthy and ready to go for Friday night. ο
