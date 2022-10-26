Youth Sports Scores
MS Football
Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge (3-5): 22
Romney (0-7): 14
Trevor Roof scored all 3 touchdowns for the Bobcats. For the Pioneers, William Crawford caught a touchdown pass and Mason Chenoweth ran for the other TD.
MS Volleyball
Capon Bridge A-Team
Capon Bridge (14-5): 2
(25-16, 25-23)
Romney: 0
MAC Championship
Capon Bridge (15-5): 2
(26-24, 25-16)
Harpers Ferry: 0
Romney A-Team
Romney (6-8): 0
Paw Paw: 2
(25-19, 26-24)
South Branch Valley Football League
Hampshire Warriors
Hampshire Warriors (3-3): 6
Moorefield Dolphins: 24
Trey Spencer scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the Warriors.
Hampshire Raiders
Hampshire Raiders (0-6): 0
East Hardy Wildcats: 40
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
