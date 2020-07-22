One of my favorite things to do is pack all of my hunting gear into the bed of my truck and head somewhere far away from home, where there are absolutely no other distractions.
On a typical year, I hunt somewhere between 3 to 6 states, between deer and turkey season.
Being a teacher, whose wife is still in college, I don’t exactly have a large budget to play with when it comes to choosing the states that I hunt in.
Over the years, I have done quite a bit of research and have compiled a list of states that offer great hunting, with low license and access costs.
A hunting road trip does not have to cost an arm and a leg, as long as you do your homework.
When you decide you want to make a trip out of state, the 1st thing you need to decide is your budget.
If it is low, like mine, the worst thing to do is spend a ton of money on a license.
Many Midwest whitetail tags start at around the $300 mark, and get more expensive with notoriety.
States like Iowa, Kansas and Illinois get a lot of publicity from outdoor media, but charge well over $500 for their licenses.
Not only are the license costs high, the access is limited, as there is little public land and most of the private ground has been leased by outfitters. On top of the license cost, and lack of access, both Kansas and Iowa only give out a certain number of deer tags and operate on a “preference point” system, meaning the people with the most points receive the limited number of licenses.
To get a “point,” you must pay for it with your “application fee.” Meaning if you are not awarded a tag in the draw, the state keeps part of the money and awards a “point.”
In Iowa, the DNR keeps $56 out of every unsuccessful application.
I have been unsuccessful for the last 4 years, meaning I am already a little over $200 in, and have never stepped foot in the state (fingers crossed that I finally draw in 2021).
States like North Dakota, Indiana, Nebraska and Kentucky are much cheaper, sell licenses over the counter and offer very good hunting simply because of the abundance of access and lack of notoriety.
All 4 states have a lot of public land and fewer outfitters, meaning that it is still possible to get permission to hunt on private land.
North Dakota, Nebraska and Kentucky also have early archery openers, meaning that the season runs for a very long time, unlike many of the other Midwestern states.
The reason that these states don’t get quite as much publicity as the other Midwestern states is because of the belief that there are not as many big bucks in them, which may be true.
With that being said, each of the 4 states have areas within them that produce giant bucks every year.
Something a person can do is log into the Boone and Crockett Club Website and search through the records to find the total of record book bucks taken in each county.
This will show the parts of each state to focus on and the areas that you should avoid.
I realize that I left out “big buck states” states like Ohio, Wisconsin and Missouri, all of which have middle of the road license costs and solid amounts of public land.
The problem with these particular states is the amount of nonresident hunting pressure they receive.
In fact, I have vowed to never purchase an Ohio hunting license, simply because of how hard it gets hunted by people from the eastern part of the U.S. Much like Ohio for “Easterners,” Missouri gets hammered by people from the south and Wisconsin gets pounded by people from northern states like Michigan and New York.
The reason for this is because these 3 states are the closest “big buck” states to areas in the country that don’t have as many large bucks.
I have found that a lot of people are willing to drive 5-6 hours to hunt “big buck” states, but not as many are willing to drive farther than that, which is why I look elsewhere.
Each fall I try to hunt at least 3 states. The 1st being West Virginia, since I am a resident, the 2nd typically being Pennsylvania, mainly because of how cheap the licenses are and the abundance of public land, and the 3rd being Indiana, because it is a Midwestern state, with a cheap license.
This typically gives me ample opportunity to hunt both archery and rifle seasons from late September, all the way through early January.
Even though Pennsylvania is not known for large bucks, it is still my favorite state to hunt because $101 gets you a deer license, a fall turkey tag and a spring turkey tag.
There are very few other states with that kind of bundle for that cheap.
States like Tennessee and Alabama have vast amounts of public land, and also hand out whopping numbers of tags with the purchase of a hunting license, but are quite a bit more expensive as well.
If you are a person who is willing to make multiple trips to hunt both deer and turkeys, the $300 license cost would be money well spent. If not, the price is a bit steep.
Just because you might be on a budget does not mean that you can’t take an out of state hunting trip.
There are plenty of places out there that offer cheap, over the counter tags and fantastic public land opportunities.
Next week, I intend to break down the gear and the ways I go about budgeting each trip that I take.
Over the years, I have developed a decent traveling system that allows me to do what I love, without going bankrupt. Trust me, if I can do it, anyone can. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.