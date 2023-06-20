J.J. Wetherholt

J.J. Wetherholt

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia sophomore second baseman J.J. Wetherholt collected his third All-American first-team honors on Thursday, this time by Perfect Game.

This recognition comes a day after being named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a few weeks after being tabbed a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. 

