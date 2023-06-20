MORGANTOWN – West Virginia sophomore second baseman J.J. Wetherholt collected his third All-American first-team honors on Thursday, this time by Perfect Game.
This recognition comes a day after being named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a few weeks after being tabbed a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
He has also been named Big 12 Player of the Year, NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a CSC first-team Academic All-American, and to the ABCA All-East Region so far this year.
Wetherholt had the best season at the plate in program history as he hit a nation-leading .449 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases.
He is one of just two players this season to have at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases and is also the first player since 2002 to have 35 stolen bases and 40 extra-base hits.
The Mars, Pennsylvania native had 33 multiple-hit games and reached base in all but two contests this season. Wetherholt was held hitless in just six out of 55 games he has played this year.
Wetherholt is just the second Mountaineer to be honored by Perfect Game as an All-American, joining Alek Manoah in 2019, who also was named to the first team.
He also joins Manoah as the only WVU players to be named to at least three All-America first teams in a single season. Wetherholt is the 25th player in team history to be named an All-American, and the Perfect Game accolade is the 60th overall All-America honor in program history. He has three of WVU’s 12 total first-team awards.
