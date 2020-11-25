KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday announced the preseason watch list for the 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year powered by ShotTracker.
The 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year award will be announced during the 2021 AT&T NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show, which takes place alongside the NABC Convention and Final Four. Former Dayton standout Obi Toppin won the award last season.
2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year powered by ShotTracker – Preseason Watch List
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.)
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.)
Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.)
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.)
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.)
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.)
Marcus Garrett, Kansas (G-Sr.)
Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.)
Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.)
Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.)
Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.)
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.)
Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.)
Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.)
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.)
Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.)
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.)
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.) o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.