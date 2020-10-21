SUNRISE SUMMIT – Grab the stat sheet and you will see for yourself: the name Strawn was splattered all over the books last week as brothers Andrew and Dominic either assisted or scored on 9 out of 10 goals against Keyser and Berkeley Springs.
Against the Indians, Hampshire came away with a 6-3 victory. The “Snake” Andrew Strawn scored 2 goals with 3 assists while brother Dom scored 1 goal with 2 assists.
“They work in their positions very well,” said Coach Robby Hott.
“It’s just ironic that one’s a wingback and one is on the forward end. So ones crossing it out and the other is crossing it back in, and then they find themselves on the receiving end of their brother most of the time. They have been playing very well.”
Other goal scorers against Berkeley Springs included Corbin McAllister with 2 and Brady Pyles with 1.
“The game against Berkeley definitely showed the team that our offense is there,” said Coach Hott.
“If we utilize the positions in the formation we have tried to run all year long then those runs will happen, and that was a good game to open it up.”
In the final game of the regular season, the Trojans were able to stave off a frisky Keyser team winning 4-3 as the Strawn brothers both notched a brace (2 goals). Brady Pyles and Gentry Shockey were credited with assists as well.
“Keyser always plays us tough,” said Coach Hott.
“We just sink down and play their type of game. At halftime the kids spoke up and said we need to go back to playing our style of soccer.”
The Trojans were able to rally together in the 2nd half and come away with a win to finish the year with a 6-9 overall record.
Hampshire was back in action last night in the sectional semi-finals against Washington.
If the Trojans were able to upend the Patriots, they would be playing against Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 for the Region 2 Section 2 championship.o
