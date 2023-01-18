1939 Capon Bridge High School girls basketball team

1939 Capon Bridge High School girls basketball team (front row, left to right) Helen McKee Davis Gess, Gay Cunningham, Dorothy Lockhart Ainsworth, Lucile Lovett Jones, Iris Poland, Dorothy Hiett Davy Kendall, coach Mrs. Susan Kuykendall Duff; (back) Virginia Whitacre Lovett, Audrey Lee Williamson, Ina Orndorff Peer, Evelyn Giffin, Linda Jean Zirk Corbin, Genevieve Johnson.

 Dan Oates Romney

20 years ago - 2003

Boys come up just shy, falls to Frankfort, Walsh

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.