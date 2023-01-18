20 years ago - 2003
Boys come up just shy, falls to Frankfort, Walsh
After a string of three consecutive victories to close out 2012, the Hampshire boys basketball team is mired in small slump, not having won since Dec. 28.
Last week’s action saw the Trojans lose twice on the road, Thursday at Frankfort and Saturday night at Bishop Walsh.
Both games were highly competitive, close contests that found Hampshire coming up just short each time.
At Frankfort, the Trojans fell 57-55 in a game that coach Luke Samples described as one,
“Where we just simply did not show the effort that we needed to win.
“I feel we overlooked this game and that is something you just cannot do.” o
