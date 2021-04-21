Trojans advance to sectional championship with convincing 59-38 win
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Snow flurries scattered across Sunrise Summit on Wednesday evening while Hampshire’s high-pressure defense kept shooters from Keyser ice cold.
“They are physical, they get up in your face and they get after you,” said Keyser head coach Johnny Haines after the game.
“Coach Alkire does a great job of getting his kids ready and they play hard for him. I told him last night, if I was going to lose to anybody, I would want to lose to Hampshire. He has a good group of kids and I wish him the best.”
Those “good kids” include a tightknit group of seniors that understand team basketball. Tonight, it was senior Trevor Sardo who led the Trojan scoring attack dropping in 18 total points with 14 coming in the 1st half. Senior Mikhi Anderson filled up the bucket notching 16 points while his senior counterpart “Smooth” Drew Keckley finished with 10.
The senior stud in the paint, Christian Hicks, made his physical presence felt, pulling down huge rebounds on both ends of the court and scoring 7 points.
The Trojan offense arrived red hot, establishing a lead 18-9 after the 1st quarter and 35-18 at the half.
“We really concentrated on their 1-3-1 defense and the kids knew what they were going into,” said coach Danny Alkire about Hampshire’s increase in offense.
“We executed well, helped out by our full court pressure, that turned into easy baskets.”
Although Hampshire’s offense was clicking, its defense continued to shine, holding Keyser to single digits 3 out of 4 quarters.
Next up for the Trojans is the sectional championship. The time and date are still unknown as Trinity and Berkeley Spring postponed their semifinal sectional game to Friday evening. Tentatively the plan is for Berkeley Springs to host Trinity on Friday night with the sectional championship happening on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.