Angler catches record longnose gar

Record-breaking fish measured in at 53.62 inches. 

CHARLESTON —  An 11-year record for the longest longnose gar caught in West Virginia has been broken, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today.

The record-breaking fish, which measured in at 53.62 inches, was caught by Rich Chapman of Ashton, W.Va. on July 3 in the Ohio River in Mason County. WVDNR District 5 fishery biologist Jeff Hansbarger verified the record catch. Chapman used a live bluegill for bait.

