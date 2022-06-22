The 13th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held this Sat., June 25, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the first acts set to appear at 11 a.m.
The Festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest Bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Sideline, Appalachian Road Show, Seth Mulder and Midnight Run, Blue Ridge Thunder, Fly Birds, and Centerfire. There will also be great food and 1 of the finest fireworks shows in the area at the conclusion of the Festival.
Admission to the Festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area. Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area.
Social distancing, masking, and CDC guidelines are the responsibility of the individual attendee. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this great event. I know you’ll be glad that you did!
Summer Sports Clinics
There are still several opportunities to attend 1 of our Summer Sports Clinics in June and July. The complete list of clinics is as follows:
Boys’ Basketball – June 22 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS gym; grades 2 through 4; registration fee $10
Boys’ Basketball – June 23 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS gym; grades 5 through 7; registration fee $10
Volleyball – June 29 and 30 at the HHS gym; grades 2 through 5 from 8 until 10 a.m.; grades 6 and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m.; registration fee $20.
Swimming – July 18, 19, and 20 from 10 a.m. until noon and July 21 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Romney Town Pool; all boys and girls in grades 3 through 7; participants must be able to swim across the pool without help before enrolling in the clinic; registration fee $40.
(All grade levels are for the 2022-2023 school year.)
The clinics will be run by HHS Head Coaches Dan Alkire (Boys’ Basketball), Megan Fuller (Volleyball) and Lindsay McNelis (Swimming.) Instruction will focus on both individual and team fundamentals and skills.
There are 3 ways to register for the clinics. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted the day of the clinic. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to play your favorite sports the Trojan Way.
Gary Crane Cup
The 4th of our 6 qualifiers for the 2022 Gary Crane Cup will be held Wed., July 6, at The Pines Country Club.
The Pines Country Club is located at 3062 Point Marion Road in Morgantown.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $45, and we have tee times reserved starting at 11 a.m.
Note that the day and time are different than normal because those were the only ones that the course had available. If you’ve never played the Pines, you’re in for a real treat. It truly is one of the great courses in West Virginia.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: Aug. 9 – Valley View in Moorefield; Sept. 13 – Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere courses.
Credit Card Purchases
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is now ready to accept credit and debit card payments from customers paying for rentals, registration fees, and other services that we offer.
Customers may bring their cards in person to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney when making a reservation, or purchases may be paid for on our website.
We are required to add a 3-percent plus 30 cents fee for the convenience of using the card.
The process on our website is easy and fast. After calling the HCP&R office at 304-822-7300 or emailing us at parks@hampshirewv.com to make a reservation, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and click on the “Online Reservations” icon in the upper right-hand corner of the home page.
Choices will appear on the screen for the various rentals and programs that we offer.
After you click on the appropriate rental or program, click again on the name of the facility or program.
Then click on the drop-down menu and select the item that you want to pay for.
Fill in the date for your rental or event and hit the “Add to Bag” icon.
You can then go to checkout, where you will fill in your credit/debit card information.
A receipt will be emailed to you when your transaction is complete.
You must call or email the HCP&R Office with the date and location of your rental or program to make sure that it is available before you pay online. o
