the undefeated 1961 Romney Pioneers
ROMNEY — Forget the 5 shutouts and tenacious defense.
Forget the balanced offense that got touchdowns from every skill position.
When it comes right down to it, the perfect season that the Romney Pioneers put together on the gridiron 60 years ago boiled down to a comeback that almost slipped up.
Start a conversation with anyone from the team, and the story inevitably comes up quickly.
“It’s provided a conversation piece over coffee for the last 50 years and probably will ’til the day we die,” admitted Frank Cosner with a laugh in a 2011 conversation, 50 years after the historic season.
He was a little more somber when events unfolded on Oct. 6, 1961.
It was the 6th game of the 1961 season. The Pioneers had outscored their opponents 100-7 through 5 games, including 4 straight shutouts, when Coach Roger Parker took his charges to Frostburg, Md., to face Beall in a Potomac Valley Conference game.
This was a big deal for a couple of reasons.
“We hadn’t beaten them for quite a few years,” reminisced Dick Miller, the Pioneers’ senior starting quarterback.
There was more, guard John Machemer said in 2011.
“That was one of the few teams where they played under the lights,” he noted. “It was a huge thing to go up there on Friday night and play against Beall High School.”
The Mountaineers were proving stouter competition than Berkeley Springs, Charles Town, Franklin, Moorefield and Green Bank had.
“They had the 2 Harper brothers at quarterback and a fullback who went on to play at Navy,” Parker recalls. “We really had been getting beat up over there.”
Beall’s Jim Goebel had scored a touchdown on a 40-yard run. Late in the 4th quarter he intercepted a Romney pass. That set up a touchdown that tied the game at 13-13 with a minute to play.
Some heroics from nose guard Jim Kline kept Beall from taking the lead.
“He came to the defensive huddle and said he was going to block the extra point,” recalled Miller, “and he did. He ran over the center and blocked it.”
With just a minute or so to play, Beall tried an onside kick. Not only did the Mountaineers not recover, they were offsides on the play, Miller remembered.
The Pioneers set up near midfield and Parker sent in sophomore Don Wade, who went on to play at Clemson on scholarship, at quarterback.
“Coach put him in when we needed a long pass,” Miller explained. For what Parker had in mind, Wade was the man. The Pioneers were going to run a trick play called the Blue Angel.
Wade took the snap, quickly pitched the ball to fullback Sam Graham and then rolled out to his right. Meanwhile, Parker had told Cosner, the left end, to head toward the Beall goal post.
“The pursuit of the secondary was running to flow,” Parker explained, meaning the defensive backs were following the ball after the handoff.
But instead of looking for a hole in the line, Graham rolled left and then passed the ball back to Wade. Two passes were allowed at that time, as long as one of them was behind the line of scrimmage, said Jim Alkire, a sophomore then and a long-time football referee in the area in 2011.
When Graham passed back to Wade, Cosner cut toward the sideline, wide open for Wade’s pass.
Then things got, well, tricky.
“For some reason down around the 5, they were lining their field with sand,” Parker said. “Right at the 5, they had it real thick.”
Cosner picked up the story.
“I clearly felt that I had the goal line,” he said 50 years later. “That was the end of the play,” so he flipped the ball back over his shoulder.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t.” Cosner had simply cleared the sandy 5-yard line.
The Pioneers weren’t out of the woods.
“The ball was laying on the field and everybody was just standing around,” Parker said. Everybody, that is, except senior guard Marvin “Sonny” Graham.
“He recognized that the officials hadn’t called a touchdown,” Parker remembered in 2011. “Sonny runs down there, picks the ball up and runs into the end zone.”
Cosner recalled the moment gratefully.
“Sonny Graham did some heads-up play,” he acknowledged. “I don’t know how he got downfield so fast, but he managed to save the day.”
On the opposing sidelines, Mountaineers coach Jerry Calhoun thought he knew how.
“The Beall coach was saying there was an illegal receiver down field,” Alkire said, referring to Sonny Graham. Alkire remembers being told that game film showed Graham was in legal position for a lineman.
Judge Donald H. Cookman, a junior on that line, recalled it slightly differently.
“We should have gotten a penalty and it should have been called back,” he said in 2011. But it wasn’t.
Romney had regained the lead 19-13 with 45 seconds to play.
“People were going nuts,” Parker said. “I looked up in the sky and it was like a halo over the stadium.”
The Pioneers had survived their biggest scare, but not their only one.
Give the last words to the man who escaped being a scapegoat that day.
“We won the game. That was the important thing,” Frank Cosner said 50 years later. “It’s a stain that will live with me for the balance of my life.
“It’s a fond memory.” o
