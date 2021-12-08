HHS comes up short against Sherando, defeats Martinsburg
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a back-and-forth battle on Friday night in the opening game of the 2021-22 campaign for the Trojan girls and they held a 6-point edge with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game. The feisty Warriors from Stephens City (Va.) refused to go away as they rattled off the next 8 points to win the game 38-36, clinching a berth into the Tip Off Tourney championship game.
“We just didn’t execute going down the stretch,” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
“That’s where our youth showed a little bit.”
Coach Buckley didn’t let the loss discourage her team and chalked up the experience as a learning lesson for the seniorless squad.
“The next day, before the Martinsburg game, we went over that sequence of the last 2 minutes of that game,” explained Buckley.
“We still did enough to win that game, however, we are not mentally there yet and lost focus and did not execute.”
The Trojans and Warriors played tight all night long, as Sherando grabbed a 9-7 lead after the 1st quarter. Hampshire battled back to grab a 2-point lead at intermission 19-17 and the Trojans maintained a narrow lead 31-30 after 3 quarters of play. With 1 point separating the 2 teams to start the 4th quarter, a dramatic finish was almost certain. Unfortunately for Hampshire, late game miscues, turnovers, and missed baskets allowed the Warriors to come away with victory.
Sophomore PG Izzy Blomquist led Hampshire with 17 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds. Junior PF Liz Pryor finished with 8 points and 6 boards, while junior SG Hannah Ault tallied 8 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds.
Ella Carlson scored 15 points for Sherando while Grace Burke finished with 12.
The Warriors advanced to the championship game where they faced Petersburg. The Vikings won the Tip Off Tournament defeating Sherando on Saturday evening 63-47.
In the consolation match, Hampshire knocked off Martinsburg 49-26 to finish 3rd place overall.
Izzy Blomquist once again had the hot hand scoring 15 points, with 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
Hannah Ault finished with 15 points as well adding 3 steals, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. Liz Pryor scored 8 points, while pulling down 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Also chipping in for Hampshire was Jaden Kerns with 5 points, Liv Baxter with 2, Kiersten King 2, Carisma Shanholtz and Dani Knight with 1.
“When talking about focus, they took it, they absorbed it, and they turned around and showed it,” said Buckley referring to her team’s performance on Saturday against Martinsburg.
After the completion of the tournament, Liz Pryor and Izzy Blomquist were named to the all-tournament team.
Next up for the Trojans is a road trip to Farmington to play against perennial powerhouse North Marion on Saturday, Dec. 11. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.