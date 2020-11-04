Swim season has many obstacles to overcome before diving in
SUNRISE SUMMIT – At this time 1 year ago, the Trojan paddlers were dipping their toes into the pool to get ready for the upcoming season.
This year things will have to wait as logistics get ironed out on how to have a swim season considering multiple universities across the state have forbid high school swim meets from happening on campus, including Shepherd and West Virginia University.
“No surprise, the schedule is delayed across the state,” said Hampshire athletic director Trey Stewart.
“We are hoping to get kids in the water by the 1st week of December.”
While practices might be able to get figured out within the next 4 weeks, finding appropriate venues to host meets will be a challenge.
“We don’t have any answers yet on where we can hold swim meets, where regionals will be held at, or states,” Stewart said.
Locally the West Virginia Deaf and Blind School pool is not an option this season, however, the Hampshire Wellness Center should be good to go for practices.
Even if a venue for meets can be figured out, another challenge is finding teams to compete against.
“Our biggest obstacle at this point is finding teams to swim against,” Hampshire swim Coach Lisa Lease pointed out.
“As of now, we have no meets scheduled and may not.”
Another item that has been tossed around as a possibility is the concept of a virtual meet.
Assuming Hampshire can find an acceptable pool to compete in, virtual can only be done with pools installed with a timing system.
“We are unable to hold virtual meets at the Wellness Center due to the length of the pool not being competition and we don’t have the touchpads in the water,” explained Stewart.
Another idea floating around was the possibility of swimming in a pool out of state, whether it be in Maryland or Virginia, however, that avenue seems unlikely as well.
“Unfortunately, they are in a similar situation as us,” said Lease about the swim teams across state lines.
Stewart rattled off a list of possible venues out-of-state that couldn’t accommodate a swim meet, but did mention there is still hope including the possibility of swimming at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
“It’s far from concrete at this point,” said Stewart.
“We are just hoping to get practices started and, hopefully, luck into something.” o
