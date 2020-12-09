Winter sports start Jan. 11, spring set to go in mid-March
SUNRISE SUMMIT – On Wednesday Dec. 2, the WVSSAC announced revisions to the winter and spring sports schedules.
As Gov. Jim Justice announced last month, the restart of winter sports will take place on Mon., Jan. 11, 2021 and the start of spring sports will be Mon., March 15.
“I think we are fortunate to have some flexibility to make the shifted seasons work,” said HHS athletic director Trey Stewart.
With the launch of winter sports over 4 weeks away, Stewart remained cautiously optimistic in terms of starting the season on time.
“The biggest obstacle is without a doubt the holiday COVID surge,” Stewart acknowledged. “We are experiencing the Thanksgiving surge now, and anticipate the same for Christmas.”
If COVID numbers are low after the holidays, the boys and girls basketball teams could tipoff their season in January.
Assuming all preseason eligibility requirements and practices are met, the girls can start playing games on Jan. 22 while the boys are permitted to begin 7 days later.
“If we can get 15-plus basketball games played this season, I would call that a win considering the circumstances,” Stewart said. “We are going to shoot for more but I am also realistic to the low probability of a full 22 game schedule.”
Trojan girls basketball Coach Julieanne Buckley understands the importance of safety and recognizes the difficulties of the entire situation, especially on seniors.
“My heart breaks for them,” said Buckley. “We should be well into our season by now. I have an extremely talented squad this year.”
Led by senior standout Gracie Fields, the Trojans are projected to do some damage this year, especially with the new 4-class basketball classifications and sectional opponents (Keyser and Berkeley Springs).
Perhaps the biggest key to a successful shortened season will be the ability to hit the floor running.
“When we get back we will pick up like we never left,” stated Buckley.
“The 4 days we did get [before the shutdown], we stressed how to go hard everyday because tomorrow wasn’t promised. We didn’t think it would happen that soon and for that length of time, but here we are. I’m confident in this mix of experienced seniors and young girls. We are just praying for at least some type of season.”
At this point, the outlook in the gym for a basketball season looks promising but the same can’t be said for other winter sports.
“Not much progress on wrestling and swimming, but also no additional bad news,” Stewart commented. “We are still preparing to have both seasons. The biggest obstacle here is the location of holding swim meets. The state as a whole is struggling to accommodate this need.”
The 2021 spring sports season will start later than normal but the number of regular season games scheduled for softball and baseball will be similar to years past.
“West Virginia has a 32 game baseball/softball schedule. To put that in perspective, our border states have significantly less. Virginia has a 20 game season and Maryland has an 18 game season. We are well above the average number of games for a high school season. This might mean we play closer to a 20-25 game season.”
With schedules shifted, some spring sports have the possibility of bleeding into midsummer and finishing as late as June 26.
So what are some of the concerns with wrapping up the season in summertime?
“Sunburn?” Stewart said with a chuckle. “Our kids are used to playing in long sleeves and many layers. I hope our kids remember to put on sunscreen when we are playing in June. All jokes aside, I think the obstacle here is when folks have vacations that are already paid and players are put in a situation where they are forced to make difficult decisions.”
The late start might have a silver lining, as summer weather should be more pleasing for fans and players alike.
“Typically, the 1st month of spring games is where folks are wrapped in blankets,” said Stewart. “This late start and late finish will hopefully allow more enjoyable weather for everyone.”
Extra Guidelines
In addition to the calendar, the following guidelines are in place:
1. In order for wrestling teams to be eligible to compete on the 1st contest date, teams will need to practice on both Saturdays and both Sundays prior. Permission will need to be requested from the WVSSAC office for Sunday practice.
2. In order for Girls BB teams to be eligible to compete on the 1st contest date, teams will need to practice on either the Saturday or Sunday prior. If Sunday, permission will need to be requested from the WVSSAC office.
3. No flex days are to be approved between now and Jan. 11.
4. The WVSSAC is currently working with state officials to get approval to allow conditioning prior to the Jan. 11. Until approval is given, no school sponsored conditioning or strength training is permitted for any sport until further notice.
5. The WVSSAC is currently working with state officials to determine attendance guidelines for winter sports. No final decision has been made at this time.
6. Due to the postponement of all winter sports, all winter sport athletes were released by the WVSSAC Board of Directors until Jan. 11. Therefore, the Non School Participation rule does not apply between now and Jan. 11, 2021.
Key Dates for sports calendar
Jan. 11 – Winter Sports restart
Jan. 15 – Swim 1st contest
Jan. 22 – Girls BB 1st contest
Jan. 25 – Wrestling 1st contest
Jan. 29 – Boys BB 1st contest
Mar. 5 – Wrestling Regional (through March 6)
Mar. 6 – Swim Regional
Mar. 13 – Girls BB Sectional (through March 20)
Mar. 15 – Spring Sports 1st day
Mar. 17 – Wrestling States (through March 20)
Mar. 18 – Swim States (through March 19)
Mar. 20 – Boys BB Sectional (through March 27)
Mar. 23 – Girls BB Regional (Class AAA)
Mar. 30 – Girls BB States (through April 3)
Mar. 30 – Boys BB Regional (Class AAA)
Apr. 6 – Boys BB State (through April 10)
Apr. 7 – Spring Sports 1st contest
May 24 – Tennis Regional (through May 29)
May 24 – Softball Sectional (through June 7)
May 31 – Baseball Sectional (through June 12)
Jun. 3 – Tennis States (through June 5)
Jun. 4 – Track Regional
Jun. 8 – Softball Regional (through June 12)
Jun. 11 – Track States (through June 12)
Jun. 14 – Baseball Regional (through June 19)
Jun. 24 – Baseball State (through June 26)
