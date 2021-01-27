50 years ago
Dr. Smith, associate professor of wildlife biology at W. V. University, is the author of a textbook used throughout the nation and in Canada, “Ecology and Field Biology.” This column is made available through the cooperation of the Morgantown Dominion-Post. “Grass is grass to most of us. Few have acquired the ability to distinguish 1 of a kind from another, unless it is crabgrass in the lawn. The sodded fields 1 passes along the road and sees on the distant hills appear to be much the same. But there is a difference. Grass is growing on the hillsides and down in the lowlands tells something about the land on which it grows.”
40 years ago
The W. Va. School for the Blind will host 5 other schools for the annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind (EAAB) Wrestling Tournament and Cheerleading Competition on campus Jan. 30-31.
Matches and competitions begin with the quarter and semi-finals, held in the WVSD gymnaium Fri., Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 31, the cheerleading competition begins at 8:30 a.m. in the gymnasium, follwed by the consolation semifinals at 9:30 a.m. A 2nd cheerleading competition will be held at 1 p.m., immediately followed by the consolation and championship finals.
30 years ago
Hampshire’s mid-season winning streak hit 4 games before coming to a halt at Keyser last Friday evening.
On Tuesday the Trojans picked up their 4th win in a row and 4th of the season as they avenged an earlier loss to move by Beall 64-53.
After taking a 31-20 halftime lead, Hampshire upped that margin to 17 points in the final half.
The Mounties cut the lead to 7 points halfway through the final stanza before buckets by Judson Eversole and Brian Eglinger with 4 minutes left put the Trojans back by 11.
20 years ago
In what was billed as the highlight match-up for bragging rights of Class AAA Region II girls basketball, the Lady Trojans did not disappoint.
Hampshire chalked up its 7th consecutive win with its 61-44 win over the Lady Bulldogs of Martinsburg last Wednesday night.
The Lady Trojans downed the Bulldogs all 3 times that the 2 teams played last season en route to Hampshire’s 1st-ever trip to the state tournament in the sport of basketball.
And this season seems to be picking up right where last year’s left off.
10 years ago
Revenge, they say, is a dish best served cold, but Hampshire High’s matmen couldn’t wait that long to exact some from archrival Frankfort. The Falcons had tied the Trojans 36-36 last Wednesday in a triangular match at Frankfort. Hampshire faced the best team in the area, Southern, in the 1st match of the night, taking a 66-12 pounding, and then turned around and immediately wrestled the fresh Falcons. “Everything that had to go their way to be able to win did, and we still tied them,” Coach Ed Hardinger said.ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.