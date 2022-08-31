Strawn nets a haul (4 goals) in 6-0 win over Keyser
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans went 2-0-1 over the past week to improve their season record to 2-1-1 on the year.
HHS 4 Frankfort 4
No matter the year, no matter the game, it always seems like the Falcons and Trojans have a bitter battle on the pitch. It was no different this year. The game was a back and forth affair as the 2 teams swapped leads at different points of the game and as time ticked off the clock, Hampshire found themselves in a desperate situation down 4-3.
With 20 seconds remaining in the game, Jordan Gray grabbed possession of the ball just outside the penalty box and blasted a shot on net. The ball found nylon and the Trojans celebrated, as they were able to tie the game 4-4.
“I wasn’t even trying to shoot it, I was just trying to put it somewhere in the box,” explained Gray on the game tying goal.
Dylan Streisel had an excellent night on the pitch as well scoring a pair of goals while Dom Strawn added the other goal.
Isaiah Hott led the team with 2 assists while Strawn had 1.
HHS 6 Keyser 0
After the tie against Frankfort, both the offense and defense bounced back with vigor as Mason Hott earned the clean sheet in net while “Double Down” Dom Strawn blasted 4 goals.
“Having teammates that know how to pass the ball and being able to place the ball,” explained Strawn as the key to scoring 4 goals.
“Just putting in the work during the offseason helped me be able to put in shots like that.”
Coach Hott credited the number of shots on frame as to his senior’s magnificent evening.
“Once he put the 1st one on frame it opened everything up, and they just started falling after that,” said coach Hott.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Braxton Burke and Carter Pyles who each had 1 goal. Jordan Gray, Caden Davis, Dylan Streisel and Brady Pyles each had 1 assist on the afternoon.
“Against Keyser, we stepped to every ball,” said head coach Robby Hott.
“There wasn’t a 50/50 ball we didn’t win, and that’s a big advantage for us.”
HHS 1 Cavalry Christian 0
It was a steamy 1st half on the field but neither offense could find the back of the net as the 2 teams entered intermission tied 0-0. Thankfully the Trojans were able to break through in the 2nd half with a gritty goal by Brady Pyles assisted by Jordan Gray. That lone goal was good enough for Hampshire to earn the win as goalkeeper Mason Hott posted back-to-back shutouts.
“In the 1st half, we stepped to everything and won balls,” said Hott.
“In the 2nd half we wore out but we ended up pulling it out in the end.”
The Trojans are back in action with a game at Berkeley Springs on Thursday, Sept. 1 starting at 7 p.m. o
