Hedgesville clips Trojan girls 52-50
SHEPHERDSTOWN – The dual meet between Hedgesville and Hampshire on Saturday, Nov. 19, was decided by 2 measly points.
The Trojan girls paddled their way to a final score of 50, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles scored 52 beating HHS by a beak.
“A couple of disqualifications led to that 2 point difference or we would have came out ahead of them,” explained HHS coach Lindsay McNelis.
“But we did a phenomenal job taking time off of almost every event.”
With twice as many girls on the roster compared to last year, the Trojans have a different vibe around the pool and a close loss to a team like Hedgesville only confirms that Hampshire has returned to being competitive as a team.
“Absolutely,” responded McNelis when asked if the narrow loss helps build confidence.
“They still had a ton more people than we did, but I think it gives them a huge amount of confidence to know that they can get their scores up there within that close range.”
The relay team of Addisyn Gamber, Delaney McNelis, Katie Dice and Ambrielle Odom received praise for their performance in the 200-yard medley relay. The girls shaved nearly 14 seconds off of their previous best time and captured 1st place with a time of 3:02.90.
“I am really proud of all of them and how well they did,” said McNelis.
Senior Katie Dice stood out with her time in the 50-yard freestyle touching the wall at 35.21 for 4th place.
“Coming back from injury, Katie’s time in the 50 was the lowest on the team.
Another girl that received an ovation from coach McNelis was freshman Katie Harden for clipping 5 seconds off her time in the 50 free.
“I was super impressed with her,” McNelis said.
On the boys side of the meet, the Golden Eagles flew past Hampshire 97-29.
A pair of underclassmen caught the eye of coach McNelis for their improvements in the pool.
Carter Pyles made waves in the 50-yard freestyle posting a time of 31.95 to claim 2nd place.
“Carter was just 3 seconds off the lead person, and 7 seconds ahead of the next person,” said McNelis.
“Just really, really impressed with his times.”
Freshman Caleb McDuffie is still getting acquainted with swimming and his “no quit” attitude has been noticed by Trojan coaches.
“His times might not be at the top, but he is never giving up. He’s never stopping at practice and he always finishes all of his laps. A phenomenal job.”
McNelis noted the older guys on the team have surrounded and supported McDuffie
“They get up at the meets and cheer him on,” said McNelis.
“It doesn’t matter if you do well or don’t do great, those meets happen for everybody, and we will continue to support no matter what.”
The Trojans are coming off a long weekend without a meet so the practice on Monday was focused on getting back in rhythm in preparation for their competition on Saturday.
“Into the practice today, I’m thinking they might be feeling a little rough,” McNelis speculated.
“But into the meet this weekend, I think we will be great. We needed the little break as we are now over a month into the season. We practice every day, 6 days a week, for the 1st 3 weeks of the season. We really needed this past week off. That being said, I did have swimmers up here last week practicing on their own.”
Trojan Swim
Boys team results
Hedgesville 97 HHS 29
Record: 1-3
Girls team results
Hedgesville 52 HHS 50
Record: 1-2-1
Next up: Shepherd University Saturday Dec. 3, 4:30 p.m.
Girls individual results
200 yard medley
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom
1st - 3:02.90
200 yard freestyle
Ambrielle Odom 1st - 2:42.11
Paige Voit2nd - 3:13.98
50 yard freestyle
Katie Dice4th - 35.21
Addisyn Gamber5th - 36.59
Emma Custer6th - 36.82
100 yard butterfly
Katie Dice1st - 2:05.42
100 yard freestyle
Ambrielle Odom 1st - 1:13.98
Delaney McNelis3rd - 1:22.59
Paige Voit 4th - 1:24.99
100 yard breastroke
Delaney McNelis 2nd - 2:12.71
400 yard freestyle relay
McNelis, Gamber, Dice, Odom
1st - 5:26.94
Boys individual results
50 yard freestyle
Carter Pyles 2nd - 31.95
Josiah Lester 3rd - 38.21
Caleb McDuffie 6th - 56.19
100 yard butterfly
Ryan Quick 3rd - 1:36.92
100 yard freestyle
Josiah Lester 3rd - 1:34.80
Caleb McDuffie 4th - 2:22.79
200 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
3rd - 2:32.53
100 yard backstroke
Carter Pyles 2nd - 1:37.31
100 yard breaststroke
Ryan Quick 2nd - 1:30.39
400 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
2nd - 6:05.89
