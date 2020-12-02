SUNRISE SUMMIT – This afternoon, the WVSSAC announced revisions to the winter and spring sports schedules. The restart of winter sports will take place on Monday Jan. 11, 2021.
The following are key dates for the upcoming sports calendar.
Jan. 11 – Winter Sports restart
Jan. 15 – Swim 1st contest
Jan. 22 – Girls BB 1st contest
Jan. 25 – Wrestling 1st contest
Jan. 29 – Boys BB 1st contest
Mar. 5 – Wrestling Regional (through March 6)
Mar. 6 – Swim Regional
Mar. 13 – Girls BB Sectional (through March 20)
Mar. 15 – Spring Sports 1st day
Mar. 17 – Wrestling States (through March 20)
Mar. 18 – Swim States (through March 19)
Mar. 20 – Boys BB Sectional (through March 27)
Mar. 23 – Girls BB Regional (Class AAA)
Mar. 30 – Girls BB States (through April 3)
Mar. 30 – Boys BB Regional (Class AAA)
Apr. 6 – Boys BB State (through April 10)
Apr. 7 – Spring Sports 1st contest
May 24 – Tennis Regional (through May 29)
May 24 – Softball Sectional (through June 7)
May 31 – Baseball Sectional (through June 12)
Jun. 3 – Tennis States (through June 5)
Jun. 4 – Track Regional
Jun. 8 – Softball Regional (through June 12)
Jun. 11 – Track States (through June 12)
Jun. 14 – Baseball Regional (through June 19)
Jun. 24 – Baseball State (through June 26)
In addition to the calendar, the following guidelines are in place:
1. In order for wrestling teams to be eligible to compete on the 1st contest date, teams will need to practice on both Saturdays and both Sundays prior. Permission will need to be requested from the WVSSAC office for Sunday practice.
2. In order for Girls BB teams to be eligible to compete on the 1st contest date, teams will need to practice on either the Saturday or Sunday prior. If Sunday, permission will need to be requested from the WVSSAC office.
3. No flex days are to be approved between now and Jan. 11.
4. The WVSSAC is currently working with state officials to get approval to allow conditioning prior to the Jan. 11. Until approval is given, no school sponsored conditioning or strength training is permitted for any sport until further notice.
5. The WVSSAC is currently working with state officials to determine attendance guidelines for winter sports. No final decision has been made at this time.
6. Due to the postponement of all winter sports, all winter sport athletes were released by the WVSSAC Board of Directors until Jan. 11. Therefore, the Non School Participation rule does not apply between now and Jan. 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.