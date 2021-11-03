Learning American history, exploring state parks, hiking with Lady Pooch and reading maps are a few of my favorite pastimes.
I have a sporadic collection of information pamphlets from numerous parks I have visited, with a few prominently featured on the walls of my dwellings.
For example, my residence on 74 West Main Street, better known as the Review office, a 24” x 30” foldout map of West Virginia is tacked to the drywall directly behind my desk.
It’s easy to understand why. Believe it or not, the educational curriculum at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana did not require students to spend semesters learning about West Virginia history.
Sure, West Virginia was sprinkled in with Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War, but memorizing “The 55 counties song” was bypassed.
When my coworkers start yakking about pumping petrol in Gassaway, hunting bucks in Buffalo or the Pickin’ in Parsons’ Bluegrass Festival, I take a glance at my handy map for quick reference.
The state of West Virginia has grown on me. Sure, the people are friendly and the mountains are majestic, but the state has grown on me in a different way as well.
I’m in love with the shape. Yep, that’s right, the shape of the Mountain State is great.
Truthfully, I undervalued the shape of this Wild and Wonderful region until a coworker flashed me a hand gesture that blindsided me.
As a kid, my household straddled the border of southern Michigan.
I frequently traveled “The Great Lake State,” spending summer days on the lakeshore of Warren Dunes and winter nights on frozen ponds in Kalamazoo (technically the ponds were ice rinks in places like Wings Stadium, but you get my drift).
When conversing with folks unfamiliar with “The Wolverine State,” it was easy to point out city locations by making a hand gesture that mimicked a mitten.
When describing the location of Mackinaw City, I would point to the top of the mitten near my middle finger.
Detroit would be located near my lower thumb; Kalamazoo would be located on the lower left side and Sleepy Bear Dunes sat atop my pinky.
Describing city locations by hand (literally and figuratively) was something I was familiar with.
However, it never occurred to me West Virginia had a hand signal of its own–until my coworker flipped me the bird.
“When you want to show someone where you’re from in West Virginia, just give ‘em the finger,” she instructed. “It’s the shape of West Virginia!”
Eureka. I got it!
Truth be told, my fingers are familiar with flipping the bird. I get regular practice every time my Civic hits I-81.
I turned to my coworker and waved my fist in the air – middle finger up with a thumb extended to the side.
“Here’s Wheeling, here’s Charleston, and here’s Hampshire,” I pointed out.
Using the 1-finger salute has helped me connect with y’all kinfolk, although I’m still learning yinz vernaculars (Editor note: yinz is only used in Pittsburghese).
Later this month, I’m voyaging west for a vacation in “The Mitten State.”
With my newfound West Virginia hand gesture, I can’t wait to show people where I live (Over some turkey with family seems appropriate).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.