10 years ago - 2013
13-1 Trojans are No. 2 in W.Va. and show no signs of slowing
“Every game is a statement,” Coach Chad VanMeter explained.That is about the extent of the message he preaches to keep his team grounded and focused at the next task at hand. At this point it almost seems routine. “We emphasize one game at a time.” So far the formula has paid off. After winning three more games last week Hampshire is 13-1 and has moved up to No. 2 in the AAA state baseball rankings issued by the Charleston Gazette.
HHS clobbered Southern on Wednesday, beat Petersburg at home on Thursday and overcame a huge jam against Northern Monday night to pad their already impressive win total. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
