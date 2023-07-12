Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Records on the rise

The Trojan Countdown provides a statistical glimpse at how teams at Hampshire High stacked up this past season. Raw numbers only tell a portion of the story, as the campaigns of 2022-23 included an undefeated regular season, the first in HHS history and seven teams finishing with a winning record. This year, the Trojan Countdown features a trending chart that compares winning percentages from the previous season with 2022-23.

