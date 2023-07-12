Records on the rise
The Trojan Countdown provides a statistical glimpse at how teams at Hampshire High stacked up this past season. Raw numbers only tell a portion of the story, as the campaigns of 2022-23 included an undefeated regular season, the first in HHS history and seven teams finishing with a winning record. This year, the Trojan Countdown features a trending chart that compares winning percentages from the previous season with 2022-23.
Seven winning teams
Out of the 14 squads listed in the Trojan Countdown, half of them finished with a winning record. This is a vast improvement on last season, where only three teams finished with a record above .500, with top honors going to the boys basketball team with a 57.1% win percentage. This year, there are four teams that finished with a better regular season record, including the boys basketball team that won 59% of its contests.
Hampshire, a soccer school
Two of the top three spots on the Trojan Countdown feature Hampshire futbol clubs. The girls wrapped up their regular season winning 88.9% of their contests while the boys won 72.2%.
The transformation of the squads has been remarkable. In 2016, the HHS boys finished the season winless, going 0-21. Six years later and they are one of the premier teams in the school, finishing with an 11-3-4 record and earning the right to host the sectional championship.
The Trojan girls had the biggest increase in win percentage, jumping from 55.3% to 88.9%, a year-to-year increase of 33.6%.
After posting a 14-0-4 regular season record, the girls hosted the sectional title game.
Both soccer programs finished the regular season as the most accomplished teams in history. This fall, both squads are poised to be contending for sectional championships again.
Schedule strength
When legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells was asked about a mediocre team’s performance, he responded, “You are what your record says you are.”
I hate to disagree with the Hall of Fame coach, but who you play, when you play and where you play matters.
Take a look at the Trojan softball team. According to the chart, the team trended downward, winning 17.9% of games in 2022 and 17.4% of games in 2023.
Raw numbers would suggest that the ‘22 squad was better than the team in ‘23, but I would argue that isn’t the case.
In ‘22, Hampshire had a pair of wins over Tygarts Valley. The Trojans were scheduled to play the Bulldogs again this year but the games were canceled.
Without the doubleheader against Tygarts Valley, the Trojans lost a prime opportunity to pick up two more slashes in the win column.
Another important aspect when comparing teams year-to-year is the fluctuation of talent on the opposing squad.
There are many unseen variables that can influence the outcome of a season, and some of those variables may include extreme scenarios.
When looking at the win percentage of the girls basketball team, it’s important to keep in mind the turmoil they overcame having three different head coaches throughout the season.
Knowing the head coaching position was a game of musical chairs, a mediocre 12-10 record becomes much more impressive.
Ladies rule
In general, for the past decade, girls sports at Hampshire High have had greater success than boys. This year was no different. Out of the top seven sports on the Trojan Countdown, five of them feature girls. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why the girls have more success, but year-after-year, the ladies outshine the men.
Postseason performances
Does regular season success translate into a deep run in the postseason? Not necessarily.
But not all postseasons are created equally.
The girls and boys basketball teams finished their seasons with winning records, then went on to win regionals before being eliminated in the state quarterfinal.
The impressive runs to Charleston might not have happened if basketball still had three classifications instead of four.
With Hampshire landing in AAA for basketball, they avoid some of the populous schools hailing from the Eastern Panhandle.
If the boys basketball team had to face Jefferson in sectionals and Hedgesville in regionals, the road to Charleston would’ve been significantly more challenging.
Unfortunately, sports like volleyball continue to face a gauntlet of Eastern Panhandle competition when it comes to postseason play.
However, that might change soon. In early April, the WVSSAC Board of Control approved a proposal to add a fourth classification in other sports, which should go into effect for the 2024-25 athletics season. Sports including football, volleyball, cheer, baseball and softball are all likely to meet the criteria for four classes.
The upcoming shift in the landscape of high school athletics will undoubtedly influence the Trojan Countdown in years to come.
But as I reflect back on the 2022-23 seasons, there is one thing I know for sure – Trojans are trending upward. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.