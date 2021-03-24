SUNRISE SUMMIT - North Marion’s press was a main factor in suffocating the Trojan offense on Saturday afternoon, highlighted by Hampshire’s struggle to score the basketball, especially in the 1st half.
The Huskies hopped out to an early 21-12 lead after the 1st quarter, then held Hampshire to just 2 points in the 2nd quarter, gaining a 40-14 advantage at halftime.
The Trojans were 4-for-34 in the 1st half shooting the basketball and 13-for-57 in the game.
“The shots were there and then some,” said head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“We didn’t finish or shoot well.”
Although Hampshire was outplayed in the 1st half, credit the Trojans for not quitting as they outscored North Marion 23-17 in the 2nd half.
Gracie Fields was the top Trojan scorer of the afternoon finishing with 14 points and pulling down 6 rebounds.
Ellen Keaton continued to flex her muscles in the low post this season and was 1 rebound shy of recording a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.
“Ellen has been a great senior leader for us and is close to averaging a double-double on the season,” said Buckley.
Hannah Ault finished with 7 points, while Liz Pryor had 3. Jadyn Judy and MJ Cook both chipped in 2 points as well.
The Huskies were led by Olivia Toland and Katlyn Carson who both finished with 19 points.
“I always tell my players you have to play your best in order to be the best,” Buckley stated.
“They are at the top of our region so we are feeling optimistic. It was a great learning opportunity.”
With the game behind them, Hampshire’s new foe is Covid as the team was exposed during a recent game, which has forced the team to be quarantined as of now.
“I’m praying we can finish out a season,” said Buckley.
The Trojan schedule is up in the air as of now. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.