The Cumberland Times recognized a pair of Trojans last week for their efforts on the diamond this past season. J.J. Charlton was named 2nd Team all-area while Conner Wolford was named All-area honorable mention.
Two Trojan baseball players named all-area
Nick Carroll
Project Development and Sports Editor
