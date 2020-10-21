Our eighth annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, November 28, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through January 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past seven years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 225 displays this year. New features for 2020 include a 4-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it a 22-foot tree this year, and several large displays to ring the interior of the park.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to a specific frequency and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building. Mark Roomsburg from Roomsburg Homes, LLC, has completed the framing, and Dave Watts is set to begin work on the HVAC system this week.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Amenities at Hampshire Park and the new conference center will include:
1. Meeting Room/Dining Hall that seats 300 people
2. Fully-Furnished Kitchen
3. Shower Facilities
4. Bunkhouses that sleep 200 people
5. Covered Outdoor Pavilions
6. Playground Equipment
7. Horseshoes
8. Walking Trail
9. Sports Field
10. Basketball Court
11. Barbecue Pits
12. Volleyball Court
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Virtual Gymnastics Classes
HCP&R is now offering a virtual gymnastics class. The class is held on Saturdays from 7:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. on Zoom. The registration fee is $34 per month, or $9 per session. The class is open to ages 3 and up.
If we get more than 6 participants at the same time, we will add another time slot and separate into groups by age. If anyone wants a second class, we will be happy to add more days and times as well. Parents are welcome to watch and/or participate with their kids if they would like.
The goal of this class is to prepare children for gymnastics by teaching proper warmup and stretching techniques, as well as conditioning, flexibility, and drills.
While we are limited without actual equipment, there are still some important and fun exercises we can do before the indoor spaces open back up that will help make progress in the gym easier by creating a strong foundation.
The 30-minute online class will focus on strength and basics instead of actual skills and will include a 10-minute warmup/stretch followed by 20 minutes of conditioning/flexibility/drills.
Although it won’t be quite as exciting as a full gymnastics class, it will help participants understand how the body positions work, and it will help us hit the ground running once we can start classes inside.
Please wear something soft and stretchy that won’t get in the way of your movement. Bare feet or socks are preferred. If you have something soft to sit on (yoga mat, mattress, or a cushion) for floor-based stretching and exercises, that’s a good idea to have as well.
Please contact Coach Paula Shaibani if you would like to enroll. Once you get in touch with her and register, you can pay via PayPal, Venmo or Zelle, or if you’d prefer to mail a check, that works too.
She will then email you the Zoom link, and you will be ready to go. If you have any questions, feel free to email Coach Shaibani at Pshaibani@gmail.com, or you may call or text at 434-229-8347. o
