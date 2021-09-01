Hampshire knots powerhouse Jefferson 2-2
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The biggest shocker of the sports season came on Thursday night last week when the Trojans headed to Shepherd University to play against Jefferson.
Maybe it was the bigger field, maybe it was the new head coach at Jefferson, or maybe it was just Hampshire’s time to shine as they played an excellent game and came away with a 2-2 tie.
“The boys came out full of energy and intensity, stepped up to everything, and applied pressure at every point pushing Jefferson back on their heels,” said coach Robby Hott.
Colin Hott scored Hampshire’s 1st goal of the game with an assist from Trenton Timbrook.
The 2nd goal was a beautiful corner kick by Dylan Streisel that found its way to the back of the net.
“They showed confidence in each other and worked as a complete unit, which is possible every time they walk on the field if they keep believing in each other,” said Coach Hott.
It was the 1st time in Coach Hott’s tenure that the Trojan boys have tied a team from the Eastern Panhandle, nearly accomplishing the team goal for the season – beat a team from the EP.
“We are excited to see this continue into the season,” said Coach Hott.
The boys also played last Tuesday against Spring Mills and the Cardinals came away with a 6-0 victory over Hampshire.
Hampshire was back on the turf last night with a game against Musselman. The boys also play Berkeley Springs at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Washington on Saturday at noon. ο
