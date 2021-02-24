The national anthem and American sports have been intertwined for over a century.
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently ordered his team to discontinue the long-held practice of playing “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to tipoff because of “those voices who do not feel the anthem represents them.”
A Tsunami of backlash forced the NBA to quickly overrule Cuban’s stance stating, “All teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”
Why is the National Anthem played at sporting events?
You can thank sports for popularizing the time-honored tradition.
Nationalism within sports is nothing new. In 1917, just before America’s entrance into World War I, MLB teams in the American League performed team military-style “drill” prior to games highlighted by the marching Washington Senators who were led by the secretary of the Navy, Franklin D. Roosevelt.
When was "The Star Spangled Banner" 1st heard at a sporting event?
On Sept. 5, 1918, in game 1 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox. World War I had already taken the lives of 100,000 American soldiers and a bomb exploded in Chicago killing 4 people the previous day and injuring dozens.
The game was played at Comiskey Park and during the 7th inning stretch the Navy band in center field started playing “The Star Spangled Banner,” in which players on the field turned towards the flag and put their hands over their hearts according to the Chicago Tribune.
Quickly fans joined the players rising out of their seats. By the end of the song, the entire stadium was singing in unison and as the words “home of the brave” echoed off the walls of the famous ballpark, a boisterous round of applause filled the air with cheer as the enthusiasm reached fever pitch according to the New York Times.
The wartime crowd at game 1 sang with such passion and delight, that the song was repeated throughout every game of the series. From that point forward, the song became part of the National pastime.
Ironically, it was sports that gave birth to the popularity of the song, as "The Star Spangled Banner" did not become the official United States National Anthem until 1931. In short, thanks to sports, the Star Spangled Banner is the National Anthem of America.
Fueled by post-war patriotism, the NFL Commissioner ordered the anthem to be played prior to every football game, which quickly spread to other sports leagues as well.
Why did Mark Cuban eliminate the National Anthem?
In short, Mark Cuban forgot his roots. He forgot his hometown of Pittsburgh was the “Arsenal of Democracy” that built the war machine saving Europe in World War I and World War II.
After the NBA steamrolled Cuban’s decision to eliminate the anthem, he tried to renege his initial stance stating that, “We didn’t cancel the national anthem.”
Well, Mark, in fact, you did.
What is my stance on the National Anthem in sports?
I agree that the national anthem might mean different things to different people, but it should be played in youth, college and professional sports no matter the opinions of “woke” culture.
For me as a student-athlete, it was a brief time period to clear my head before the start of a contest. It was an intimate moment where I could thank those who fought for our country, providing me the luxury of playing hockey, football and every other sport.
The national anthem puts life and the game of sports into perspective. I’d rather have a hockey stick in my gloves than a gun on my shoulders.
No doubt about it, I will always thank those that fought for my freedom. Taking a minute to pause and give thanks is the least I can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.