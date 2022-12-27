MORGANTOWN – Christmas day marked the 100th anniversary of West Virginia University’s 1st ever team to play in a bowl game – the 1922 East-West Bowl featuring Clarence Spears’ undefeated squad.

That team won 9 of its 10 regular season games by a combined margin of 246 to 21. The lone blemish was a 12-12 tie to Washington and Lee at Laidley Field in Charleston when Spears left the team in the hands of assistant coach Ira Errett Rodgers while he scouted Rutgers, the following week’s opponent.

Nick Nardacci

Nick Nardacci
Russ Meredith

Russ Meredith’s 2nd quarter, 75-yard interception return for a touchdown was the big play of the 1922 East-West Bowl. 
Clarence Spears

Clarence “Fats” Spears’ 4-year tenure at West Virginia consisted of 30 victories and just 6 losses with his final 3 teams ranking among the best in the country. 
Jackie Coogan

Jackie Coogan and the Mountaineers at Hollywood. The starting lineup posing for a photo with child film star Jackie Coogan a day after the team’s victory over Gonzaga.  
1922 WVU football team

The team visiting the famous Cliff House in San Francisco during its return trip from San Diego. 

