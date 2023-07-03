“Your dog is ugly,” she hollered at me.
When the phrase hit my ears, it hurt me; I tilted my head and pondered the proper response.
Recently my mother asked me if I ever received hateful messages on social media.
“Sometimes,” I replied.
“But it’s not just social media. It happens in person too.”
She was shocked.
I shared my experience covering a Trojan game where an insult was hurled in my direction.
While walking the sidelines and taking pictures, a woman stood with a group of friends and bellowed, “Your dog is ugly.”
This comment wasn’t delivered with a playful tone or sarcastic laughter, this insult was intentional regarding Lady Pooch’s physical appearance.
At 13 years old and battling Cushing’s Disease (that’s like 94 in dog years), I agree the modeling career for Lady Pooch is in the rearview mirror.
But when an insult is hurled in my direction about a family member I love, the ability to say nothing and walk away is a challenge.
I believe my ability to take the higher road and ignore the insult stems from my athletic playing days.
I have long applauded the umpteen benefits of competitive sports, but the construct of mental toughness might be the most valuable attribute in the long term.
Mind you, the mental ability to do the ‘right thing’ has altered a bit.
On the hockey rink, if anyone trash talked my dog, doing the ‘right thing’ meant putting them into the boards, or better yet, scoring a goal.
On the gridiron, if anyone trash talked my dog, doing the ‘right thing’ meant putting my helmet into their gut, or better yet, causing a fumble.
Mental toughness infused a physical response.
Nowadays, mental toughness elicits no response.
As an aspiring journalist, my ability to drop the gloves is not a requirement for the job. However, the ability to shut my mouth is coveted.
In fact, according to the employee handbook, physical and verbal confrontations outside the office are typically frowned upon. (Not going to lie, the ad team and editorial staff occasionally duke it out on production day.)
All jokes aside, physical retaliation is an obvious and unacceptable response, but a verbal response can be equally as costly. The English language has roughly one million words, but after having my heart verbally jabbed, there were seven words that came to mind.
According to a Business Insider report, the average American uses 80-90 curse words per day, which works out to be around five an hour.
I nearly spewed the daily average in under a minute.
But thanks to mental toughness, I didn’t.
In Carroll’s Corner, I rarely share the negative aspects of being in the media.
Nobody likes a whiner.
I love my job and I’m honored to be “Food Lion Famous.”
Hampshire Countians have shown my family, especially Lady Pooch, love for years.
In fact, while leaving Food Lion over the weekend, a family stopped me in the parking lot and asked how my dog is doing.
She is doing great and loves life.
And truthfully, so do I.
For those of you who frequent Facebook, the “Picture This” photo albums I share always feature a picture of Lady Pooch at the end.
The first time I did it, it was a mistake.
I was uploading a bunch of Trojan sports photos and accidentally selected a picture of Pooch.
The mistake became a success. The feedback from folks was positive.
People told me that her pictures made them smile, and that’s the reason I continue to post pictures of her.
Once again, 99% of people are positive, but there are some nasty keyboard warriors.
Publicly calling Lady Pooch “That lumpy dog” or pointing out obscurities with her feet is hurtful.
And most of these comments come from people who have never met Lady Pooch.
In the words of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy.
“Are you kidding me? Where are we at in society today? Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40!”
And as a 40-year-old man, my mental toughness keeps my mouth shut.
Sometimes its best to say nothing. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.