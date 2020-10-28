HHS held to 66 yards passing by EF defense
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was an unusually warm October evening with temperatures in the mid-70’s as the Trojans got buzzed by East Fairmont 23-8 at East-West Stadium in the antepenultimate game of the season.
“Execution plain and simple,” Coach Aaron Rule pointed out on what went wrong.
“We made the easy plays look hard and we didn’t take advantage of the things East Fairmont was giving us. It all boils down to lack of preparation. We had a very poor week of practice and it carried over into the game. Games aren’t won on Friday nights. They are won throughout the week in practice and in preparation for the game.”
The game was a defensive struggle in the 1st ever matchup between the 2 schools as neither team managed to put points on the board in the 1st 12 minutes of play. The 2nd quarter was a different story as East Fairmont found the endzone twice, scoring on pick-6 and a throw from QB Ian Crookshanks to Alex Culp with 0.2 seconds left..
The Bees took a 3 possession lead scoring shortly after half, but the Trojans fought back as Stephen Leonard crossed the goal line to make it 20-8 heading into the 4th stanza.
Hampshire simply couldn’t find any passing rhythm and was unable to come up with points while East Fairmont tacked on a field goal to make the final score 23-8.
Coach Rule decided to forgo punting throughout most of the contest converting 2 of 8 on 4th down.
“I like to line up and force the hand of the defense,” explained Rule.
“Not 1 team has yet to line up correctly in order to stop our Stealth punt yet we shoot ourselves in the foot. We throw into coverage on 1 side of the field when we should have been looking to the other side of the field because they only have 2 guys covering and 1 of those guys is running with our ineligible receiver. We have thrown 2 interceptions on wheel routes when we should have been throwing the post. It is all about execution.”
Coach Rule also pointed out that the team was missing their starting punter Christian Hicks due to injury.
Another area for concern for the Trojans was their inability to convert in the Red Zone.
“We move the ball very well between the 20s, but then when we get close to the goal line defenses tend to get a little more physical and ever since Buck-Up we haven’t brought our A-game, and we haven’t been very physical for one reason or another,” said Rule.
“It all boils down to sucking it up and pounding it in the end zone or being a playmaker and catching the football when it comes to you. We have too many guys who are waiting around for someone else to make a play instead of taking the bull by the horns and saying, ‘I’m going to be the guy and I’m going to make this play.’”
Statistically, Hampshire’s leading rusher was Nevin Ludwick with 49 yards on 8 carries while Alex Hott finished with 40 yards on 8 scrambles.
Stephen Leonard had 14 yards on 7 carries with 1 touchdown.
QB Alex Hott struggled tossing the pigskin completing 8 passes on 21 attempts for 60 yards. Easton Shanholtz was inserted into the game and went 3 for 6 for 9 yards. Senior WR Trevor Sardo was held in check tallying only 19 yards, while Asher Landis led the team with 38 yards receiving on 3 catches.
The Trojans (2-6) have a tough test against a feisty Washington (4-4) squad in the penultimate game of the season. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.