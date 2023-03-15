Turkey seasons are beginning to open in the south, which means the finishing touches on map scouting are in full effect.
Right now, I have three weeks until I head to Alabama to kick off my southern swing for the season.
With Dixieland being an extremely diverse state, it has been interesting to stare at aerial photos and topographical maps of the different public land I intend to put my boots.
Over the years of traveling to new places, I’ve learned that one can save a lot of time by putting themselves in areas that hold turkeys from the beginning. This can be done by knowing what to look for on a map.
Mountains
In mountainous terrain, the first thing I look at is a topographical map, then focus on areas under 1,500 feet of elevation.
From there, the next focus is habitat diversity, which comes in the form of fields, clear cuts, pine plantations, etc.
This will be a recurring theme throughout each type of terrain, simply because turkeys need habitat diversity to thrive.
After that, the next thing to do is look for benches on the mountainside.
In steep, mountainous terrain, turkeys will spend their time on benches throughout the day. This is because it is hard for them to strut where it is super steep.
Focusing on areas with lots of benches will eliminate a lot of the steep, turkeyless, terrain.
Once you find a place with these three attributes, the best thing to do is climb to a high spot where you can put your ears on as much ground as possible.
I’m willing to bet the birds will be low on the mountain, on a bench with diversity.
Rolling Terrain
In areas that have rolling hills, but not necessarily mountains, anything sub 1,000 feet of elevation, there are two major terrain features to key in on.
The first is finger ridges come to protrude from long ridges. Since the hills are rolling, there typically are not many benches, instead, there are wide bottoms in which the turkeys strut.
They also like to hang around the end of the points of finger ridges and cast gobbles. This enables them to be heard from a further distance.
On top of that, if you can find a field, or an old clearcut in a river bottom, with finger ridges jutting out into it, there will most likely be turkeys in that location.
Again, habitat diversity is key in this situation.
Pancake Flat
Being in West Virginia, there are not a lot of areas that are flat as a board, but if you travel much, you’ll come to a few.
I have found in places like this, turkeys will spend the majority of their days in fields.
Partially because there is generally a lot of open farmland in places that are exceptionally flat, but I also believe it is because they can see danger from so far away.
In places like this, map scouting goes out the window as far as picking a specific spot on the map where a gobbler is going to be.
Instead, I will find areas with a surplus of agriculture and simply drive around all day, marking places where I see turkeys. Then I will do my best to roost them and act accordingly after that.
The main takeaway from this is to focus on areas with a lot of diversity.
Turkeys cannot thrive in places that only harbor one type of terrain.
They need open hardwoods to strut it, thick understory to nest in, and flat-ish places to spend their day pecking around and strutting.
When traveling to a place where you have never stepped foot, focus on areas with those three habitat types. o
