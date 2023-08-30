Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan volleyball team (1-1) opened their campaign with a win over Berkeley Springs and a hard fought loss against Moorefield.
HHS 3 BS 0
The student section at The Summit was loud last Thursday as HHS throttled Berkeley Springs 3-0, (25-9, 25-11, 25-14).
“I think we did a lot of nice stuff,” said coach Megan Fuller. “I’m really happy for game one. We came out and played well.”
One of the best parts of opening the season at home is having the boisterous support of the Hampshire Havoc.
“We have a great student section, we have a great bench, and the kids in between are going to feed off of it,” said Fuller.
As far as specifics regarding game play, Fuller was pleased with her team’s ability to move the ball around effectively.
“We have been working on speeding up our offense a little bit and we took advantage of those things,” said Fuller.
One of the challenges early in the season is communication on the court, but HHS seemed to be in sync against the Indians.
“I definitely thought that we are ahead,” said Fuller about the camaraderie on the squad.“I had a talk with the kids that if we win nothing else, we will win the bench. That does nothing but feed energy to those on the floor.”
Although it was an impressive debut, coach Fuller pointed out some areas still need some work. Due to an injury in preseason to senior Carlina Sardo, the lineup situation is still in flux and that can cause some miscues at times.
“Whose responsibility is the second ball if the setter takes the first ball type of stuff, normal stuff,” said Fuller.
Senior Eliza VanMeter had a great debut with 11 service points, 5 aces, 2 kills and 1 dig. Senior Jocelyn Hartman finished with 9 points, 2 aces and 2 assists. Sarah Pownell tallied 8 points, 2 aces, 4 kills and 1 dig. Addy Brill led the team with 8 digs. Madi Skelley had a team high 14 assists with 11 service points. Hisley Keiter and Summer Giffin tied for a team high 5 kills.
Moorefield 3 HHS 2
The Yellow Jackets swarmed the Trojans from the start taking the first two sets 25-20, 25-19. Hampshire fought back and won the next two set 25-17, 28-26. Moorefield came away with the win 15-11.
Summer Giffin led HHS with 16 points and 9 aces. Hisley Keiter had a team high 8 kills. Madi Skelley dished out 16 assists while Addy Brill finished with 14 digs. Dakota Strawderman had the only block of the game. o
