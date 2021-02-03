“You got mud on your face, you big disgrace. Kicking your can all over the place,” is an excerpt from the Queen song “We Will Rock You.”
Having the mud fly as go-karts spin around Highview Speedway in Hampshire County at speeds of 45 mph is part of the fun created by Wardensville native and co-founder Kris Holliday, who is a professional dirt track race driver, seeking to keep that taste of freedom zooming around his cousin’s farm for his son and kids of all ages in the surrounding communities as the inaugural season just concluded.
Holliday, an East Hardy High School alum, got a taste for the mud while watching go-karts as a child, and the passion for racing grew and he now has the desire to give back to the community with this local track for children, like his son Luke, and adults to enjoy navigating.
Highview Speedway is not too far out of Holliday’s hometown of Wardensville going along Rte. 259 towards Winchester in High View.
Getting the track ready for race days on the weekends took a lot of preparation, including over 15,000 gallons of water making the mud the right consistency for the driving.
“We had a lot of fun this year overall. It takes a lot of time to prepare the track and get everything ready for our event. To properly get the race track ready it takes over 15,000 gallons of water, starting to prep it on Friday evening and keeping it wet enough to run it in for Sunday. We almost have to be a weatherman too, because you can over water the track and never get it run in or raceable. I believe the plan is pretty much the same for 2021 with all the uncertainty,” Highview Speedway promoter Kris Holliday remarked.
The concept for this speedway began in 2015 during a trip for a go-kart racing event at Cove View Speedway in Warfordsburg, Pa.
Holliday’s cousin, Wardensville High School graduate Greg Orndorff, was willing to offer his farm as the site for this new venture and is the official owner of Highview Speedway.
It was a softer opening than expected due to COVID-19, but there were still plenty of drivers coming to experience the 5 acres of racing at Highview Speedway on a number of weekends throughout the year.
“We had around 55 entries per event through 13 divisions, some divisions had more than others. We’re trying to get the junior division to grow to keep the sport alive in the future. Our biggest classes have 8-12 regularly, so for the 1st year it was a pretty good year,” Holliday stated.
“Covid really messed up the opening of the season. We never knew what the weeks would bring with lots of our racers coming from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. The good thing about racing is the fact of it being an outdoor event and in lots of ways, we keep our distance even without the pandemic. No one can give up them top ‘to go fast’ secrets, haha.”
Highview Speedway welcomed approximately 55 racing drivers at each event during the 2020 inaugural season and expectations are for a bigger number of competitors in years to come.
Having connections in the racing circuit will help Holliday and his family bring more attention to this track, and there has already been notification from the national lawnmower division for 4 potential racing events.
“We’ve had interest from the national lawnmower division to come and race about 4 dates, so we hope to get that worked in, plus our weekly go-karts, and we reached out to the quarter midget club of Hagerstown to come up, but we’re still in the process,” Holliday commented.
“All we can do is just keep trying to make improvements and run a better show every week. That’s a lot of trial and error, and a learning process. We encourage everybody to come down and check it out and if you’re interested in it, just take a walk through the pits, talk to some guys as everybody is usually friendly and will lead you in the right direction to get started in racing. General admission is only $5. So it’s still a very affordable event for a family to go to. While they’re there, they can grab some food from the snack shack. We have grilled burgers, hotdogs… you never know what’s gonna be on the grill down there, but there’s 1 guarantee: it is usually pretty tasty.”
Kris and his brother Craig Holliday were introduced to dirt track racing by their father and uncle taking them to the former Augusta Motor Speedway in Hampshire County. Unfortunately, there is no local go-kart track available for the area and the Holliday family now provides this racing option for the children and adults from the local communities.
“My brother Craig and I learned to race in the backyard track around the family garden with some old yard karts. My dad and uncle ended up taking us over to the Hampshire County Fairgrounds to watch the races in Augusta and asked if we’d like to give that a try. We both decided we would give it a try. My brother had other things he was interested in, so he kind of floated around with it, but I always loved to race, so I raced as much as we could with the time and money we had,” Holiday noted.
Holliday swallowed that dirt with competitive go-kart racing starting at 12-years-old back in 1996 and became a limited late model race driver on the professional circuit in 2005 with many events at Winchester Speedway.
“I started racing in 1996 at the age of 12 at the old Augusta Motor Speedway at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds. I raced competitively in the go-karts till 2005, when I made the switch to dirt late models at Winchester Speedway. I have never really quit racing the go-karts, but I only race a few times a year. This year I raced 3 times and won 2 of the races I entered. We’re trying to focus more on the late models for myself, and my 8-year-old son Luke races his go-kart in the junior champ division,” Holliday stated.
The Highview Speedway has seen lap times of 10-12 seconds and Kris Holliday has won twice on his own track in 3 attempts, so the competition is ripping through that dirt for the adults as much as for the children behind the wheel.
“We thought it would be nice to have a local facility again. So we brainstormed and used our memory of the old Augusta track to model this track. It’s a true drivers’ track, there’s so many tricks to getting around this place fast and being able to pass I truly feel if you can race at HIghview competitively, then you can go almost anywhere and catch on,” Holliday concluded.
There are plenty of events gearing up for the upcoming season at Highview Speedway, and a plethora of mud to watch flying around the track as the go-karts spin to the finish line.
