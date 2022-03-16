I begin turkey hunting in 3 weeks…yes, you read that right.
In 3 short weeks, my best friend Brandon Martin and I will be heading to the public lands of Tennessee, and excitement is certainly at an all-time high.
This will be our 4th time traveling to the Volunteer state, and have found it very tough for a variety of reasons, but have still been lucky enough to kill a few gobblers along the way.
Since I have been running calls for a few weeks in preparation for the spring kickoff, I decided to do a 2-part series on the basics of running different turkey calls and time/place for each of them.
Since there is still a month until the West Virginia opener, hopefully, this will provide a little bit of insight and enable you to purchase or think about different types of calls. A lot of different calls ride in my vest, and each has its place.
Box Call
Box calls are the calls that the majority of turkey hunters grew up on. Whether it’s an old Lynch Foolproof, or a Primos Wetbox, pretty much every turkey hunter began by carrying a wooden box with a paddle. Box calls are exceptionally easy to make a sound with, which is why they are popular for beginners.
As long as they are kept conditioned with chalk, they will produce a turkey-ish noise with little to no practice. The key to getting a really good sound with a box call is to apply more pressure to the striking surface at the beginning of the note, and slightly reduce that pressure at the end.
This will result in a clean, high front-end, raspy back-end yelp. Having a good yelp on a box call sets hunters apart from those who don’t practice, because a flat, equally pressured yelp is very easy to pick out as a call.
Pot Call
There are a variety of different surfaces of pot calls, and whether it is glass, slate or aluminum, they all have a place in different scenarios. Like box calls, pot calls are very easy to use and sound good with a little bit of practice.
Like all yelps, the key is to get the high-pitched front end that dumps into a deep, raspy back. The way to do this is to make small ovals in the calling surface, while never taking the striker off of the call.
This will easily distribute the pressure of the striker in a consistent, rolling motion, and will automatically give you that perfect yelp with a little bit of practice.
The secret to pot calls is to make sure you aren’t cupping your hand around the bottom on the call. Instead, keep the call at your fingertips, as this allows the sounds chamber to work more effectively. By cutting the sound chamber off, all noises will result in a flat, low tone. Also, make sure to keep glass surfaces conditioned with sandpaper, and slate/aluminum surfaces conditioned with Scotch-Brite.
Mouth Call
Mouth yelpers, or diaphragm calls, are what separate the men from the boys. A lot of hunters can get a flat, bland yelp out of a mouth yelper, but having the ability to get a clean, crisp front end that dumps into a deep raspy back is something that only comes from understanding how the reed works, and then a lot of practice.
First, there are a lot of different types of reeds, and all are run differently. The best advice is to try a bunch of them out and pick one that suits your mouth the best. Once that happens, it is time to start refining your yelping/cutting. This comes from securing the airflow over the reed so that there is no wasted air. If there is a gurgling sound during the yelp, the call, or tongue, must be repositioned.
Most of the time, I’ve noticed that people just need to apply more pressure to the back of the reed with their tongue to cut the gurgling sound out.
Next, it is important to use the cut-in reed to your advantage. I’m not going to get into all of the different types of cuts simply because there are so many, but the key is to run your tongue over the part of the reed that is cut during the front end of the yelp, then slowly slide your tongue to an uncut portion for the back end (this is a very small movement, don’t move your tongue very far). This will result in a clean, high pitch front, and a raspy back.
Trumpet/Wing Bone
Trumpets and wing bone calls have been around for a long time, but receive little notoriety simply because they are difficult, and do not sound too great up close.
Although different, both trumpets and wing bones have a similar construction, as they are just funneled tubed with a small hole on one end, and a larger one on the other. The trick is to insert the small end into your mouth and create a suction, almost like sucking out of a straw. After a little practice, you will begin to make noise.
Once you can make noise, then it is time to change different suctions positions, and pressures to create the perfect 2-tone yelp that you are trying to achieve. Since everyone has a different mouth, this will be different for everyone, which is why it is important to practice and find your sweet spot.
Hopefully, this article gave some insight into the basics of how to use different types of turkey calls.
Next week, the focus will be on when to use each type of call and how to effectively get the most out of each call that is carried in your vest. The countdown is on. o
